Beyonce wears famous diamond necklace in new photos with Jay Z

The iconic couple took pictures on the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting, titled, “Equals Pi”.

For the photoshoot, Beyonce channels Audrey Hepburn and wears a similar black gown and hairdo as Audrey in the movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.'

The 128.54ct yellow diamond was gotten from the Kimberley mine in South Africa in 1877. It was bought by Charles Tiffany and since its purchase, it has been worn by only four women in history.

Mary Whitehouse was the first person to wear it at the Tiffany’s Diamond ball. She was the wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse.

The second person to wear it was Audrey Hepburn while publicizing the movie, 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Lady Gaga was the third person to wear it in 2019 when she won the Academy Awards for the best actress.

Beyonce is the fourth person and the first black woman to wear the Tiffany diamond.