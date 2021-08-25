RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beyonce wears famous diamond necklace in new photos with Jay Z

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Beyonce is the first black woman to wear this famous diamond necklace.

Beyonce and Jay Z for Tiffany & co [instagram/beyonce]
Beyonce and Jay Z for Tiffany & co [instagram/beyonce]

Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z released some stunning pictures for a new campaign with jewellry company, Tiffany & Co.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

The iconic couple took pictures on the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s painting, titled, “Equals Pi”.

For the photoshoot, Beyonce channels Audrey Hepburn and wears a similar black gown and hairdo as Audrey in the movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.'

Hepburn little black dress [wikipedia]
Hepburn little black dress [wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria
The back of the famous dress worn by Hepburn [telegraph]
The back of the famous dress worn by Hepburn [telegraph] Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

The 128.54ct yellow diamond was gotten from the Kimberley mine in South Africa in 1877. It was bought by Charles Tiffany and since its purchase, it has been worn by only four women in history.

www.instagram.com

Mary Whitehouse was the first person to wear it at the Tiffany’s Diamond ball. She was the wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse.

The second person to wear it was Audrey Hepburn while publicizing the movie, 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Lady Gaga was the third person to wear it in 2019 when she won the Academy Awards for the best actress.

Beyonce is the fourth person and the first black woman to wear the Tiffany diamond.

The photoshoot with Jay Z exudes power and class and, we certainly loved the pictures.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz car worth N40M

Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'