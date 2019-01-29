Beyonce made a sizzling return to Instagram in an all red outfit that had fans quite literally, fanning themselves.

Beyonce turned on the heat with her latest Instagram photo shoot, turning up the heat in a bold red number that put her incredible figure on full display on Sunday.

The formation singer, 37, stepped out clad in a plunging velvet mini dress and matching pair of thigh-high boots, allowing just a hint of skin to be shown. She accessorised with a gilded Chanel handbag.

As if the bold red dress wasn't enough to ensure that all eyes were on her, Beyonce's outfit was was embellished with an array of pearl beads, adding yet another glamorous touch to her striking look.

The superstar wore her light brown locks down in their usual loose, long waves which cascaded past her shoulders.

Maria Escote is a young Spanish fashion designer whose designs are young, funky and very on brand for the fashion forward Beyonce. It was a style match made in heaven.