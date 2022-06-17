RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beyoncé explores futuristic retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Lights, camera, disco lights!

Beyonce Knowles-Carter wearing a coat, jumpsuit, gloves and boots by @GCDSWear
Beyonce Knowles-Carter wearing a coat, jumpsuit, gloves and boots by @GCDSWear

Grammy Award Winning singer and one of the most famous women in the world, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, is the July cover girl for British Vogue.

Recommended articles

This Vogue cover is in anticipation of her next studio album, Renaissance. The renaissance period was a time of rebirth in art, culture and science and we can certainly see a lot of experimentation from the way the pictures were shot and the outfits she wore.

Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the same person who photographed Rihanna's pregnancy Vogue cover.

This photo shoot makes use of virtually all the colours in the rainbow through the lighting, disco, and kaleidoscope settings. Vogue describes the pictures as, “vision of glittering retro-futurism”.

For the cover, she is sitting on a white house wearing a black body suit, platform heels and an exaggerated head gear.

In one of the pictures, she is sitting on a disco ball wearing a silk corset, sequined leggings, and silk train, not to mention the platform heels, a vision from the 80s.

In another look, she goes fully goth in all black posing on a motorbike wearing black lipstick, a black patchwork leather jacket, vinyl leggings, boots, and a beaded leather headpiece.

The queen of RnB, she glistened in a dance hall setting in silver shorts, padded crop top from Adidas by Ivy Park, customised armour and shining boots from Dolce and Gabbana.

Looking like she is coming straight from a sci-fi movie, Beyonce is golden in a coat with a hoodie and gold jewellery from Swarovski.

The softest look of the entire shoot is Beyonce in this pink, floral leotard.

Beyonce looks like she stepped into the past, but as a futuristic version of the 80s. The entire photoshoot feels very experimental and edgy and we loved to see it!

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

Beyoncé explores futuristic retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

Beyoncé explores futuristic retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

UAE's top healthcare provider, Burjeel Medical City, focuses on Nigeria for collaborative opportunities and medical tourism

UAE's top healthcare provider, Burjeel Medical City, focuses on Nigeria for collaborative opportunities and medical tourism

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

5 benefits of Vitamin C supplements

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Ordering more food than your date and other dinner date mistakes women make

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

The myth of life abroad

The myth of life abroad

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

10 ancient tourist spots across Africa

Trending

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make fashion statements

Chioma always looks fabulous [Instagram]

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary