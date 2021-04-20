A review of Beverly Naya's new fashion collection

The Be Naya collection is an Ankara haven. The promotional videos and the model shots are classy and soothing. Beverly Naya and her team certainly did great with that.

Here's a review of some of the outfits in the collection.

Falola pants and Alika top.

The Falola pants and Alika is a two-piece, but it is in different patterns. Multipatterned Ankara outfits are trending right now. The pants are simple. It has a band that would help give the illusion of a flat tummy.

The Alika top is sultry, the crisscross rope in front is sexy. The designer went with oversized sleeves. One way to style the Alika top is with a voluminous flared skirt, preferably in a plain colour.

The Imani set

The Imani set is a mini skirt and a top. The top is bell-sleeved with a crisscross at its back. Casual and refined. It can be worn on dates or casual business dinners. The mini skirt is quite versatile. You can style it with a t-shirt for a formal look or a crop top if you want to be more casual.

The Onika skirt

The Onika skirt is stunning. A stripped material is incorporated with the Ankara. The light blue colour is charming. Styling this with a white T-Shirt, coloured organza blouse or, crop top would be fantastically chic.

The Zawadi dress

Easily a personal favourite, the Zawadi dress is undeniably sexy yet so refined and classy. The print is Aztec like, and it is fused with white plain material. It is transparent at one side of the midriff. The little show of skin is subtle and powerful. It is the kind of gown best worn to events and dinners.

The Mawusi top and Nekessa skirt

The Mawusi top is a bell-sleeved crop top. It may be paired with most of the skirts in this collection. It can also be worn with jeans. The Nekessa skirt is a thing of art, gathered at the top and slit high. It is very dinner date sexy or for an outing in town.

The use of Ankara might have been a little limiting because not everyone likes Ankara.

However, it appears that the designer was afro-centric and might have done it on purpose.