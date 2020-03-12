Beverly Naya is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

‘Adire’ is one of the African prints that’s beginning to rub shoulders with Ankara and fashion editors, influencers and designers are not holding back. Some of your favourite celebrities are also killing this fabric and it’s gradually becoming a fashion trend in Nigeria.

Beverly Naya looks classy and outstanding in 'Adire' [Instagram/ Beverly Naya] Instagram/ Beverly Naya

The AMVCA nominee, Beverly Naya did justice to creating a classy look with ‘Adire’ as she stepped out in a burnt orange outfit. Burnt orange is one of the colours of the moment and she did justice to rocking the colour.

The combination of sequin and Adire is the definition of style. We spotted the pleat details, on the sleeves and the chest of the top.

This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complimented the look with a laid back hairstyle that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see 'Adire ' in a new light and we love that.