#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Temi Iwalaiye

Black celebrities showed up in their Sunday best for the BET Awards.

Sunday, June 27th 2021, was about celebrating black excellence through the BET Awards.

It was a night of glam, and all the celebrities looked gorgeous and made bold fashion statements.

While some marvelled us, others were disappointing. Here are some of the best and worst dressed;

Marsai is all grown up on nude frill dress by Dolce and Gabbana.

Lizzo was the queen of flamboyance in black sequins and feathers.

Janelle looks her best as usual in this black flowing gown.

The colour combination on Quincy’s two-piece is to die for. Sneaker would have been much better with the outfit though.

Quincy in purple and lilac [Nydailynews]
Quincy in purple and lilac [Nydailynews] Pulse Nigeria

Marvin looked astonishing in all black leather, that jacket and shoes were on fire.

There is nothing better than a man who knows how to wear pink.

Diddy looks amazing in pink [Billboard]
Diddy looks amazing in pink [Billboard] Pulse Nigeria

Keke looks all grown up in this silk Conner Ives dress. Love it.

Chloe looks amazing in this gown Nicolas Jebran.

They were such a power couple and not in a matchy way. Loved his mustard pants and white shirt that looked like a kaftan and Sabrina’s power suit

Sabrina and Idris are a power couple [NYDailynews]
Sabrina and Idris are a power couple [NYDailynews] Pulse Nigeria

Kirk and his wife were another gorgeous pair. Love the silk shirt.

Summer looked like she was going for tribal dance. The whole look was a no.

Yes, we get that it is pride month, but you didn’t have to wear the entire pride flag.

Big Freddia for the BET Awards [Billboard]
Big Freddia for the BET Awards [Billboard] Pulse Nigeria

Billy always goes for the shock factor, but we were not shocked, just annoyed. What was that make-up and the shoes were so ugly.

Temi Iwalaiye

