BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

It was a night of glam, and all the celebrities looked gorgeous and made bold fashion statements.

While some marvelled us, others were disappointing. Here are some of the best and worst dressed;

Best Dressed

Marsai Martins

Marsai is all grown up on nude frill dress by Dolce and Gabbana.

Lizzo

Lizzo was the queen of flamboyance in black sequins and feathers.

Janelle Monae

Janelle looks her best as usual in this black flowing gown.

Quincy Jones

The colour combination on Quincy’s two-piece is to die for. Sneaker would have been much better with the outfit though.

Marvin Anthony

Marvin looked astonishing in all black leather, that jacket and shoes were on fire.

Diddy

There is nothing better than a man who knows how to wear pink.

Keke Palmer

Keke looks all grown up in this silk Conner Ives dress. Love it.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe looks amazing in this gown Nicolas Jebran.

Sabrina and Idris Elba

They were such a power couple and not in a matchy way. Loved his mustard pants and white shirt that looked like a kaftan and Sabrina’s power suit

Kirk Franklin

Kirk and his wife were another gorgeous pair. Love the silk shirt.

Worst Dressed

Summer Walker

Summer looked like she was going for tribal dance. The whole look was a no.

Big Freddia

Yes, we get that it is pride month, but you didn’t have to wear the entire pride flag.

