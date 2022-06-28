RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BETAwards 2022: Marsai Martin is shaping up to be a fashion icon

Temi Iwalaiye

Who else noticed how fabulous Marsai looked?

Marsai Martin starred in the sitcom Blackish
Marsai Martin starred in the sitcom Blackish [Instagram/MarsaiMartin]

During the BET Awards, one celebrity that caught everyone’s attention was former Blackish child actor, Marsai Martin.

The 17-year-old is becoming a very glamorous young woman. Here are five recent pictures of Marsai that got us amazed at how much she has grown up;

For her second look at the BET Awards, she wore vintage Dolce and Gabbana.

Her BET red carpet look turned heads. She wore a silver shimmering number by Dolce and Gabbana.

Nothing says I am grown up than this shiny golden number. Love everything about this look, and her hair was so on point.

This mini corset gown with lace is also giving us all the feels.

The red slip dress is giving Cinderella, and we love it.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

