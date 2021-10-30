RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week. Another slay.

Liquorose, Osas and Dora [instagram}
Liquorose, Osas and Dora [instagram}

What pictures were some of the best this week? This week was a particularly interesting one on Instagram with many people giving hot takes on some pretty controversial pictures.

Recommended articles

These are some of the best pictures and others we thought to mention.

www.instagram.com

The author and feminist look gorgeous in this month’s cover of Schick Magazine. She is regal in her natural hair and gown from Bridget Awosika.

www.instagram.com

Beverly is dripping in this golden gown by S. B Youme.

www.instagram.com

Dora is dripping in red in this ensemble, and of course, we can’t get over the hair and makeup.

www.instagram.com

For her birthday, Osas was a golden girl in Matopedia Atelier.

www.instagram.com

Tacha is fierce in this Kente material and exquisite in her signature ponytail.

www.instagram.com

Liquorose’s picture generated a lot of comments online but her fans vowed that the people is the reincarnation of Rihanna.

www.instagram.com

Emmanuel suit is tailored to perfection, say what you want about the mask but the fit is clean. We hope he can breathe.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Home of Urban Streetwear, Rooomxix launches stores in Warri and Benin city

Home of Urban Streetwear, Rooomxix launches stores in Warri and Benin city

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Lagos Fashion Week 2021: Focus on Banke Kuku

Lagos Fashion Week 2021: Focus on Banke Kuku

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

Liquorose channels Rihanna in sheer outfit, fashion hit or miss?

5 things to do if you are tired of eating rice

5 things to do if you are tired of eating rice

5 ways to get relief from an aching back

5 ways to get relief from an aching back

Skincare Secrets: The best ways to deal with hyperpigmentation

Skincare Secrets: The best ways to deal with hyperpigmentation

Dating in Lagos: 5 Lagosians talk about cheating and being cheated on

Dating in Lagos: 5 Lagosians talk about cheating and being cheated on

The 5 worst drivers on Lagos roads

The 5 worst drivers on Lagos roads