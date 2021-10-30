What pictures were some of the best this week? This week was a particularly interesting one on Instagram with many people giving hot takes on some pretty controversial pictures.
Best pictures on Instagram this week
Another week. Another slay.
These are some of the best pictures and others we thought to mention.
Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie
The author and feminist look gorgeous in this month’s cover of Schick Magazine. She is regal in her natural hair and gown from Bridget Awosika.
Beverly Naya
Beverly is dripping in this golden gown by S. B Youme.
Dora
Dora is dripping in red in this ensemble, and of course, we can’t get over the hair and makeup.
Osas
For her birthday, Osas was a golden girl in Matopedia Atelier.
Tacha
Tacha is fierce in this Kente material and exquisite in her signature ponytail.
Liquorose
Liquorose’s picture generated a lot of comments online but her fans vowed that the people is the reincarnation of Rihanna.
Emmanuel Umoh
Emmanuel suit is tailored to perfection, say what you want about the mask but the fit is clean. We hope he can breathe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng