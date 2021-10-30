Best pictures on Instagram this week

These are some of the best pictures and others we thought to mention.

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie

The author and feminist look gorgeous in this month’s cover of Schick Magazine. She is regal in her natural hair and gown from Bridget Awosika.

Beverly Naya

Beverly is dripping in this golden gown by S. B Youme.

Dora

Dora is dripping in red in this ensemble, and of course, we can’t get over the hair and makeup.

Osas

For her birthday, Osas was a golden girl in Matopedia Atelier.

Tacha

Tacha is fierce in this Kente material and exquisite in her signature ponytail.

Liquorose

Liquorose’s picture generated a lot of comments online but her fans vowed that the people is the reincarnation of Rihanna.

Emmanuel Umoh