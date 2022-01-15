RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Papaya, Denola and Enioluwa had the best pictures this week [Instagram]
Papaya, Denola and Enioluwa had the best pictures this week [Instagram]

Instagram is a photobook, and some celebrities have made sure to keep their photobook updated this week.

Recommended articles

In the past week, here are the pictures we loved;

www.instagram.com

This Instagram influencer threw the most lavish party of the year - eventhough the year has just began it will be a hard party to beat.

She dazzled in a white gown that looked bridal and angelic for her birthday dinner.

www.instagram.com

We love the brown hues of this picture by this iconic duo.

www.instagram.com

Dora is beach ready in her MFC lingerie set and knitted sweater. The makeup is also beautiful.

www.instagram.com

Inidima looks absolutely stunning in this brown wrap dress from Matopedia Atelier.

www.instagram.com

Liquorose is wearing a moonlight blue gown, and she is gorgeous in it.

