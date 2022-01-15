Instagram is a photobook, and some celebrities have made sure to keep their photobook updated this week.
Best pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
In the past week, here are the pictures we loved;
Papaya Ex
This Instagram influencer threw the most lavish party of the year - eventhough the year has just began it will be a hard party to beat.
She dazzled in a white gown that looked bridal and angelic for her birthday dinner.
Denola Grey and Enioluwa
We love the brown hues of this picture by this iconic duo.
Dorathy Bachor
Dora is beach ready in her MFC lingerie set and knitted sweater. The makeup is also beautiful.
Inidima Okojie
Inidima looks absolutely stunning in this brown wrap dress from Matopedia Atelier.
Liquorose
Liquorose is wearing a moonlight blue gown, and she is gorgeous in it.
