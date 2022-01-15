Best pictures on Instagram this week

In the past week, here are the pictures we loved;

Papaya Ex

This Instagram influencer threw the most lavish party of the year - eventhough the year has just began it will be a hard party to beat.

She dazzled in a white gown that looked bridal and angelic for her birthday dinner.

Denola Grey and Enioluwa

We love the brown hues of this picture by this iconic duo.

Dorathy Bachor

Dora is beach ready in her MFC lingerie set and knitted sweater. The makeup is also beautiful.

Inidima Okojie

Inidima looks absolutely stunning in this brown wrap dress from Matopedia Atelier.

Liquorose