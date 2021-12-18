RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Another week on Instagram that we're not left without pictures to drool over.

These are this week's best pictures [instagram]

This week we had a good number of beautiful pictures posted on Instagram as parties, premieres, and birthday photos left us with much to talk about.

Here are the best pictures this week:

Nengi’s take on the old Nollywood fashion was spot on. Read about how to capture the aesthetic here.

From the boots to the bandana and the mini skirt, it was one of the best pictures on Instagram this week.

Toke or Kim K? When I first saw this picture, I thought it was Kim Kardashian. The gold dress is everything and more.

This week was Kim’s birthday and we were reminded again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot where she channelled Diana Ross’s hair.

Tiwa rocked a blue number by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, she completed the look with beautiful shoes and purse and we loved to see it.

Cee C also took on the old Nollywood theme splendidly in a jean crop top and mini skirt.

Mercy was certainly a workwear inspiration in this gorgeous number she wore this week.

Chimamanda reminds us that you can slay even as an intellectual in this gorgeous picture she posted on her page.

Nancy also shared delectable birthday photoshoots taken by TY Bello.

