Here are the best pictures this week:

Nengi

Nengi’s take on the old Nollywood fashion was spot on. Read about how to capture the aesthetic here.

From the boots to the bandana and the mini skirt, it was one of the best pictures on Instagram this week.

Toke Makinwa

Toke or Kim K? When I first saw this picture, I thought it was Kim Kardashian. The gold dress is everything and more.

Kim Oprah

This week was Kim’s birthday and we were reminded again that she is really pretty in her birthday photoshoot where she channelled Diana Ross’s hair.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa rocked a blue number by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, she completed the look with beautiful shoes and purse and we loved to see it.

Cee C

Cee C also took on the old Nollywood theme splendidly in a jean crop top and mini skirt.

Mercy Eke

Mercy was certainly a workwear inspiration in this gorgeous number she wore this week.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda reminds us that you can slay even as an intellectual in this gorgeous picture she posted on her page.

Nancy Isime