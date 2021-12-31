In the wake of the Christmas photoshoots (there are no Christmas photoshoots in this list) and matching pyjamas, what pictures caught our attention this week?
Best pictures on Instagram this week
It was a week of festivities, so of course there were a lot of pictures to feast on.
Shaffy Bello
Bello’s picture is the kind you stop to admire and wonder why it didn’t get at least half a million likes.
Maria Chike
Maria keeps up with the Christmas spirit in this high slit red gown.
Falz and Osas
Falz and Osas look cute and cosy in this picture shared on his Instagram page.
Tacha
Tacha is a fashion killer in this Tbally Couture gown. The picture is sultry!
Sola Sobowale
It was the King of Boys' birthday this week and she dazzled in her birthday photoshoot.
Bimbo Ademoye
How to rock flared denim? Bimbo shows us how in this flared denim and crop top.
