RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

It was a week of festivities, so of course there were a lot of pictures to feast on.

Maria, Shaffy and Bimbo had the best post-Christmas picture [Instagram]
Maria, Shaffy and Bimbo had the best post-Christmas picture [Instagram]

In the wake of the Christmas photoshoots (there are no Christmas photoshoots in this list) and matching pyjamas, what pictures caught our attention this week?

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

Bello’s picture is the kind you stop to admire and wonder why it didn’t get at least half a million likes.

www.instagram.com

Maria keeps up with the Christmas spirit in this high slit red gown.

www.instagram.com

Falz and Osas look cute and cosy in this picture shared on his Instagram page.

www.instagram.com

Tacha is a fashion killer in this Tbally Couture gown. The picture is sultry!

www.instagram.com

It was the King of Boys' birthday this week and she dazzled in her birthday photoshoot.

www.instagram.com

How to rock flared denim? Bimbo shows us how in this flared denim and crop top.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to follow through on your New Year’s resolution

How to follow through on your New Year’s resolution

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

SAO and The Muse 5 was a head-spinning, hope-inspiring showcase of art

SAO and The Muse 5 was a head-spinning, hope-inspiring showcase of art

10 ways to lose belly fat

10 ways to lose belly fat

10 tips to take care of your skin and delay aging

10 tips to take care of your skin and delay aging

7 hairstyles you could rock this December

7 hairstyles you could rock this December

5 reasons why you should always apply sunscreen before going out

5 reasons why you should always apply sunscreen before going out

7 things you should avoid while trying to lose weight

7 things you should avoid while trying to lose weight

3 causes of vaginal odour

3 causes of vaginal odour