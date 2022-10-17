Heineken Lagos Fashion Week hosted an exclusive press event for the Lagos Fashion week coming soon at Art Lagos Hotel.
Best looks from the Lagos Fashion Week exclusive cocktail dinner
As expected from the caliber of people in attendance, there were so many well-dressed men and women at the Lagos fashion week exclusive dinner.
Ladies and gentlemen of the press, influencers, designers and media personalities were in attendance.
Here are some of the best looks we saw;
Akin Faminu
A perfect coat. So much can be said about Akin’s coat which was a perfect blend of a modern and a 19th-century tuxedo.
Saskay
Saskay was positively glowing in this mini gown with ruffles from XtrabrideLagos.
Sanchan
Sanchan also brought the heat in this yellow two-piece. Peep the clear pumps. Very sexy.
Eku Edewor
Eku stepped out in a beautiful blue monkey jacket and flared pants.
Derin
Derin stunned in a oreintal yellow gown, we loved the mix with blue to create a halterneck look.
Tijesu
Tijesu looked amazing in his brown suit, that’s a color most men should wear.
