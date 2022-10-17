RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-Dressed Influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

Which influencers were on the best-dressed list?

These are the best dressed influencers [Instagram]
These are the best dressed influencers [Instagram]

Another successful edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards has come and gone, it was a fun-filled event filled with deserving winners.

The theme of the show was afro-excellence, here’s a list of the best-dressed influencers who lived up to the theme.

This two-piece aso-oke top, skirt and gele was certainly one of the best looks we saw on the red carpet.

Even brides don’t look as regal as Modella did. She channelled her inner Igbo bride and we loved to see it.

Loved the modern twist on the Ankara fabric. Diane was certainly one of our best-dressed stars.

Allysyn channelled her inner Efik bride. We loved her commitment to the costume, especially the hair pieces.

Tijesu slayed in this agbada and sokoto, it was effortless and gorgeous.

