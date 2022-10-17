Another successful edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards has come and gone, it was a fun-filled event filled with deserving winners.
Best-Dressed Influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Which influencers were on the best-dressed list?
The theme of the show was afro-excellence, here’s a list of the best-dressed influencers who lived up to the theme.
Nini
This two-piece aso-oke top, skirt and gele was certainly one of the best looks we saw on the red carpet.
Modella
Even brides don’t look as regal as Modella did. She channelled her inner Igbo bride and we loved to see it.
Diane Eneje
Loved the modern twist on the Ankara fabric. Diane was certainly one of our best-dressed stars.
Allysyn
Allysyn channelled her inner Efik bride. We loved her commitment to the costume, especially the hair pieces.
Tijesu
Tijesu slayed in this agbada and sokoto, it was effortless and gorgeous.
