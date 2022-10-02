Both past and present housemates showed up and showed out.
Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi theme BBNaija Saturday night party
The last party of the Big Brother Naija level-up season was themed aso-ebi night.
They have glowed up from their time out of the house. These were our best-dressed housemates;
Ilebaye
Ilebaye wore an off-shoulder shimmering gown.
Beauty
Beauty was gorgeous in a peach-beaded gown.
Modella
Modella absolutely slayed this purple gown.
Sheggz
Sheggz looked like a young alhaji in his agbada.
Groovy
Groovy looked like a proper Igbo chief in his outfit.
Allysyn
Allysyn slayed her Gele and aso-oke gown.
Doyin
Doyin was shimmering in this mesh gown with a high slit.
Christy O
Christy was aso-ebi ready, her blue gown was spectacular.
