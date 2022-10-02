RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi theme BBNaija Saturday night party

Temi Iwalaiye

The last party of the Big Brother Naija level-up season was themed aso-ebi night.

The housemates showed up in style [Instagram]
The housemates showed up in style [Instagram]

Both past and present housemates showed up and showed out.

They have glowed up from their time out of the house. These were our best-dressed housemates;

Ilebaye wore an off-shoulder shimmering gown.

Beauty was gorgeous in a peach-beaded gown.

Modella absolutely slayed this purple gown.

Sheggz looked like a young alhaji in his agbada.

Groovy looked like a proper Igbo chief in his outfit.

Allysyn slayed her Gele and aso-oke gown.

Doyin was shimmering in this mesh gown with a high slit.

Christy was aso-ebi ready, her blue gown was spectacular.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

