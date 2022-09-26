Best dressed celebs at Anikulapo movie premiere

The long-awaited movie produced by renowned producer, Kunle Afolayan, 'Anikulapo' took place on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The theme was ethnic, and since the movie was set in an epic Yoruba time, most of the guests styling leaned towards that.
Here is how the women showed up and out for the movie premiere.
Arike
Arike went all out to bring out her Yoruba ethnicity, styled by her mother, she wore a traditional aso-oke.
Her hair was braided like a Yoruba princess and adorned with beads. She even added tribal marks for aesthetics.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon turned up the heat for the premiere, she also wore a stylish aso-oke crop top and skirt. Loved the way the turban was tied and the waist beads added a nice effect.
Bimbo Ademoye
An Ifa priestess but more modern, Bimbo is classy and ethnic in a white aso-oke. The braids were gorgeous and the braids exquisite.
