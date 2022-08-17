RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best dressed celebrities at Prime Video Naija launch

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Who were some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Prime Video Naija launch?

These were some of the best celebrities [Instagram]
These were some of the best celebrities [Instagram]

For the launch of Prime Video in Nigeria, your favourite Nigerian celebrities and influencers wore their Sunday best.

It seemed that the dress code for the event was formal (blue) wear and we were dazzled by the display of fashion and glamour we saw.

Beverly was the belle of the ball in this black custom-made dress by Weizdurm Franklyn.

Toke sought the help of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. She wore a brocade-like material infused with gold, it was very oriental.

Tolu Bally was wearing a self-made design. The simplicity of it was astonishing, really loved how it looked.

Taking a break from blue, Rita Dominic looked simply divine in this white agbada gown.

Richard is a classic man in a blue brocade blazer. He is still schooling young ones on how it is done.

How do you dress in a three-piece plaid suit? Don’t think any further, Neo gives an intensive course on how to do that.

Adunni looked very glamorous in this glistening gown from Lanre Da Silva.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best dressed celebrities at Prime Video Naija launch

Best dressed celebrities at Prime Video Naija launch

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Trending

Mercy's wedding outfits [Instagram]

Mercy Chinwo: The portrait of a modest bride

These designs were amazing [Instagram]

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

Allysyn in Bikinis [Instagram/SmoothAllysyn]

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Tiwa's Fendi 'fit [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour