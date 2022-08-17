For the launch of Prime Video in Nigeria, your favourite Nigerian celebrities and influencers wore their Sunday best.
Best dressed celebrities at Prime Video Naija launch
Who were some of the best-dressed celebrities at the Prime Video Naija launch?
It seemed that the dress code for the event was formal (blue) wear and we were dazzled by the display of fashion and glamour we saw.
Beverly Naya
Beverly was the belle of the ball in this black custom-made dress by Weizdurm Franklyn.
Toke Makinwa
Toke sought the help of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. She wore a brocade-like material infused with gold, it was very oriental.
Tolu Bally
Tolu Bally was wearing a self-made design. The simplicity of it was astonishing, really loved how it looked.
Rita Dominic
Taking a break from blue, Rita Dominic looked simply divine in this white agbada gown.
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Richard is a classic man in a blue brocade blazer. He is still schooling young ones on how it is done.
Neo Akpofure
How do you dress in a three-piece plaid suit? Don’t think any further, Neo gives an intensive course on how to do that.
Adunni Ade
Adunni looked very glamorous in this glistening gown from Lanre Da Silva.
