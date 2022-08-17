Best dressed celebrities at Prime Video Naija launch

It seemed that the dress code for the event was formal (blue) wear and we were dazzled by the display of fashion and glamour we saw.

Beverly Naya

Beverly was the belle of the ball in this black custom-made dress by Weizdurm Franklyn.

Toke Makinwa

Toke sought the help of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. She wore a brocade-like material infused with gold, it was very oriental.

Tolu Bally

Tolu Bally was wearing a self-made design. The simplicity of it was astonishing, really loved how it looked.

Rita Dominic

Taking a break from blue, Rita Dominic looked simply divine in this white agbada gown.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard is a classic man in a blue brocade blazer. He is still schooling young ones on how it is done.

Neo Akpofure

How do you dress in a three-piece plaid suit? Don’t think any further, Neo gives an intensive course on how to do that.

Adunni Ade