Producer, influencer and record label owner, Don Jazzy had a party to celebrate the life of his mother, who unfortunately died this year. As you all know, Don Jazzy is a man of the people so, of course, his celebrity friends came out to celebrate his late mother’s life.
Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life
The best outfits we saw at Don Jazzy' s mother's celebration of life.
Word on the street is the aso-ebi was completely free, here is how your celebrities came out.
Ariyike Dimples
Ariyike kept it simple by mixing her outfit with white lace.
Diane Eneje
Diane's high-slit dress and gele is an aso-ebi inspiration.
Lillian Afegbai
Lily kept it sexy in this velvet corset gown.
Kaylah Oniwo
We loved Kaylah’s take on this outfit, she definitely stands out in her two-piece pants and jacket.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas looked beautiful as usual in her halter neck gown.
Esther Biade
Another high-slit gown for the win, we love to see it.
