Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Temi Iwalaiye

The best outfits we saw at Don Jazzy' s mother's celebration of life.

These are the best-dressed celebs [Instagram]
These are the best-dressed celebs [Instagram]

Producer, influencer and record label owner, Don Jazzy had a party to celebrate the life of his mother, who unfortunately died this year. As you all know, Don Jazzy is a man of the people so, of course, his celebrity friends came out to celebrate his late mother’s life.

Word on the street is the aso-ebi was completely free, here is how your celebrities came out.

Ariyike kept it simple by mixing her outfit with white lace.

Diane's high-slit dress and gele is an aso-ebi inspiration.

Lily kept it sexy in this velvet corset gown.

We loved Kaylah’s take on this outfit, she definitely stands out in her two-piece pants and jacket.

Osas looked beautiful as usual in her halter neck gown.

Another high-slit gown for the win, we love to see it.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

