With Birthdays, events and outings, we were thrilled with pictures despite Instagram trying to load us with reels.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week has gone by, and we were not without celebrity pictures that we loved.
Tiwa
Tiwa makes the best-dressed list in head-to-toe Fendi.
Asake
Asake standing beside his new house filled up with hope and excitement. These loose colourful suits are fast becoming a fave of his and ours.
Beauty
This cute portrait with a caption of Beauty’s apology was one of the best pictures this week.
Toke Makinwa
Toke in Lanre Da Silva was a sight for sore eyes.
Davido
Davido in this black and white look is giving us Cardi B album cover vibes. He looks too cool for school and we loved to see it.
Neo Akpofure
This three-piece checkered suit from Neo is certainly how to be a classic man.
Beverly Naya
Bev stole hearts and turned heads in this black ballgown.
