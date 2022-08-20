Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Tiwa

Tiwa makes the best-dressed list in head-to-toe Fendi.

Asake

Asake standing beside his new house filled up with hope and excitement. These loose colourful suits are fast becoming a fave of his and ours.

Beauty

This cute portrait with a caption of Beauty’s apology was one of the best pictures this week.

Toke Makinwa

Toke in Lanre Da Silva was a sight for sore eyes.

Davido

Davido in this black and white look is giving us Cardi B album cover vibes. He looks too cool for school and we loved to see it.

Neo Akpofure

This three-piece checkered suit from Neo is certainly how to be a classic man.

Beverly Naya