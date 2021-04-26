RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best and worst dressed from the Oscars 2021

Temi Iwalaiye

Rating what the celebrities wore to the Oscars.

Zendaya at the Oscars' Red carpet 2021 {instagram/theacademy}
Zendaya at the Oscars' Red carpet 2021 {instagram/theacademy} Pulse Nigeria

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s big night of fashion.

This year's ceremony took place on Sunday April 25, 2021. It is a star-studded event where the best people in film are awarded.

As expected, some celebrities brought their A-game to the Oscars 2021 while others left us sorely disappointed. We would be counting down some of our bests and worst looks.

Zendaya was a sight for sore eyes in a strapless yellow Valentino gown, yellow platform heels and a Bulgari necklace.

Regina King was my best dressed for the night. She was elegant, refined and beautiful in custom-made Louis Vuitton.

The sky blue gown with a deep V-neck and winged sleeves was stoned to perfection. Her styling, makeup and jewelry gave off Grace Kelly vibes. Regina King was King of the Oscars 2021.

Andra Day was dripping in gold. She wore a high slit Vera Wang metallic gown that showed off her amazing body. She was perfectly alluring.

The fit was everything! This is how a suit should look. The problem with most men on the red carpet was that the suits were either too big or the trouser length was too long. But not Riz Ahmed, he was dashingly handsome in a Prada suit.

Riz Ahmed in black Prada suit {Esquire.com}
Riz Ahmed in black Prada suit {Esquire.com} Pulse Nigeria

Maria looked like a fairy princess in a cream-colored Louis Vuitton gown. Her jewelry, makeup and hairstyling made her look like the Cinderella of the ball.

Reese was draped to perfection in a chiffon Christian Dior gown. The gown was pleated with two tones of red and she finished off her look with a belt. I felt that was unnecessary but she still looked beautiful.

Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior {vogue}
Reese Witherspoon in Christian Dior {vogue} Pulse Nigeria

H.E.R won an Oscar for her Best Original song in Judas and the Black Messiah.

She went to receive the award looking like an Arabian princess.

Not a typical red carpet look and that is precisely what I loved about her embellished purple Dundas jumpsuit.

The Bonnie Clyde glasses, veil and hair being swept to one side was a badass look I wasn't expecting but I loved it.

For every Ying there is a Yang and for every good, there is a bad. Here are my worst looks of the night.

Lakeith wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit. I did not like it at all. Something just felt so off about the look. I realize it could just me be who thinks so. Maybe my masculinity is fragile.

Glenn Close is a beautiful woman. I wonder why she decided to look like a Military Officer in a blue Giorgio Armani gown. I loved the Christian Louboutin shoes though.

Glenn Close in a Giorgio Armani gown and pants {CNN}
Glenn Close in a Giorgio Armani gown and pants {CNN} Pulse Nigeria

He looked like a Pentecostal pastor in a suede Giorgio Armani Made dinner jacket, satin shirt, trousers and bow tie. My grouse with this outfit is the length of the trouser and the loafers. It did not look right.

Tyler Perry in Giorgio Armani {justjared}
Tyler Perry in Giorgio Armani {justjared} Pulse Nigeria

Halle Berry is one of the most Gorgeous black women your eyes would ever see. But the dress she wore to the Oscars 2021 was not it for me.

The hairstyling (a short bob) was off, the bow in front of the dress was unnecessary. The entire outfit was unflattering.

Halle Berry in a Purple Dolce and Gabbana gown {people}
Halle Berry in a Purple Dolce and Gabbana gown {people} Pulse Nigeria

Laura Dern wore an black and white Oscar De Le Renta gown. That feathered gown was not it at all. It was Steve Jobs turtle neck at the top and a chicken at the bottom.

Laura Dern in a black and white Oscar De Le Renta gown {justjared}
Laura Dern in a black and white Oscar De Le Renta gown {justjared} Pulse Nigeria

