Best and worst dressed from the Oscars 2021

This year's ceremony took place on Sunday April 25, 2021. It is a star-studded event where the best people in film are awarded.

As expected, some celebrities brought their A-game to the Oscars 2021 while others left us sorely disappointed. We would be counting down some of our bests and worst looks.

Best dressed

Zendaya

Zendaya was a sight for sore eyes in a strapless yellow Valentino gown, yellow platform heels and a Bulgari necklace.

Regina King

Regina King was my best dressed for the night. She was elegant, refined and beautiful in custom-made Louis Vuitton.

The sky blue gown with a deep V-neck and winged sleeves was stoned to perfection. Her styling, makeup and jewelry gave off Grace Kelly vibes. Regina King was King of the Oscars 2021.

Andra Day

Andra Day was dripping in gold. She wore a high slit Vera Wang metallic gown that showed off her amazing body. She was perfectly alluring.

Riz Ahmed

The fit was everything! This is how a suit should look. The problem with most men on the red carpet was that the suits were either too big or the trouser length was too long. But not Riz Ahmed, he was dashingly handsome in a Prada suit.

Maria Bakalova

Maria looked like a fairy princess in a cream-colored Louis Vuitton gown. Her jewelry, makeup and hairstyling made her look like the Cinderella of the ball.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese was draped to perfection in a chiffon Christian Dior gown. The gown was pleated with two tones of red and she finished off her look with a belt. I felt that was unnecessary but she still looked beautiful.

H.E.R

H.E.R won an Oscar for her Best Original song in Judas and the Black Messiah.

She went to receive the award looking like an Arabian princess.

Not a typical red carpet look and that is precisely what I loved about her embellished purple Dundas jumpsuit.

The Bonnie Clyde glasses, veil and hair being swept to one side was a badass look I wasn't expecting but I loved it.

Worst Dressed

For every Ying there is a Yang and for every good, there is a bad. Here are my worst looks of the night.

Lakeith Steinfield

Lakeith wore a Saint Laurent jumpsuit. I did not like it at all. Something just felt so off about the look. I realize it could just me be who thinks so. Maybe my masculinity is fragile.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close is a beautiful woman. I wonder why she decided to look like a Military Officer in a blue Giorgio Armani gown. I loved the Christian Louboutin shoes though.

Tyler Perry

He looked like a Pentecostal pastor in a suede Giorgio Armani Made dinner jacket, satin shirt, trousers and bow tie. My grouse with this outfit is the length of the trouser and the loafers. It did not look right.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is one of the most Gorgeous black women your eyes would ever see. But the dress she wore to the Oscars 2021 was not it for me.

The hairstyling (a short bob) was off, the bow in front of the dress was unnecessary. The entire outfit was unflattering.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern wore an black and white Oscar De Le Renta gown. That feathered gown was not it at all. It was Steve Jobs turtle neck at the top and a chicken at the bottom.