Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

The style might have been black tie because we saw a lot of black outfits. Whose style did we like and whose didn’t we?

Mercy Eke

Mercy wore a black cut-out dress from Amya Aghomi, the gown was paired with gloves to give a sort of old Hollywood glam. She also carried a silver purse. We loved the train on the gown even though the finishing on the gown wasn’t so great in our opinion. 6/10.

Ayra Starr

Her first look was very classy: she looked like cinderella in a velvet black gown with pink gloves from Vince Nate. Absolutely loved the opening by the side. 9/10.

Ayra wore an interesting outfit from Fruche Official. It’s a jumpsuit with a detachable ball gown. She paired it with pink boots. It’s Ayra Starr - no shockers there. 5/10.

Maria Chike Benjamin

Maria wore a sheer gown by Couture by Alice O and even though she looked beautiful, the gown was a bit tacky. Look at her arms, what’s the point of the diamond shape cut out around them? The gown looked hastily put together. 5.1/10.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty wore a short nude gown from Xtrabrides Lagos and Xtrabrides did her thing! We loved the chain-like design of the sleeves and her red short hair was foxy. She killed it. 10/10.

Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne was at the crossroads between sexy and classy and we have no complaints, she wore a black mini gown covered in mesh by T-E woman. 8/10.

Chioma Good Hair

Chioma is known for making fashion hits, but this was certainly a miss. This golden look from Xtrabrides was too ‘robotic’ for us. She even wore silver boots, no, please. Maybe if you are performing on stage you can wear it but not as a guest. 5/10.

TG Omori

The video director wore a lace kaftan and red shoes. It was a quirky and interesting look. We loved it. 7/10.

Ini Edo

Ini Edo looked gorgeous in this simple black gown from Tubo. It was so classy and regal, she was certainly queening. 9/10.

Neo Akpofure