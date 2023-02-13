ADVERTISEMENT
Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

Here are thoughts on how some celebrities dressed up for the award show.

Our best and worst looks [Instagram]

The Sound City MVP awards took place this Sunday, and many Nigerian celebrities were in attendance.

The style might have been black tie because we saw a lot of black outfits. Whose style did we like and whose didn’t we?

Mercy wore a black cut-out dress from Amya Aghomi, the gown was paired with gloves to give a sort of old Hollywood glam. She also carried a silver purse. We loved the train on the gown even though the finishing on the gown wasn’t so great in our opinion. 6/10.

Her first look was very classy: she looked like cinderella in a velvet black gown with pink gloves from Vince Nate. Absolutely loved the opening by the side. 9/10.

Ayra wore an interesting outfit from Fruche Official. It’s a jumpsuit with a detachable ball gown. She paired it with pink boots. It’s Ayra Starr - no shockers there. 5/10.

Maria wore a sheer gown by Couture by Alice O and even though she looked beautiful, the gown was a bit tacky. Look at her arms, what’s the point of the diamond shape cut out around them? The gown looked hastily put together. 5.1/10.

Beauty wore a short nude gown from Xtrabrides Lagos and Xtrabrides did her thing! We loved the chain-like design of the sleeves and her red short hair was foxy. She killed it. 10/10.

Yvonne was at the crossroads between sexy and classy and we have no complaints, she wore a black mini gown covered in mesh by T-E woman. 8/10.

Chioma is known for making fashion hits, but this was certainly a miss. This golden look from Xtrabrides was too ‘robotic’ for us. She even wore silver boots, no, please. Maybe if you are performing on stage you can wear it but not as a guest. 5/10.

The video director wore a lace kaftan and red shoes. It was a quirky and interesting look. We loved it. 7/10.

Ini Edo looked gorgeous in this simple black gown from Tubo. It was so classy and regal, she was certainly queening. 9/10.

Neo wore a tuxedo, a trouser and a skirt. Where do we even begin? We felt he should have stuck with one, either a skirt or trousers, but we guess he was going for androgynous or genderless fashion, more power to him. 3/10.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

