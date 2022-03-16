Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

It was a beach party with many of her friends in attendance and this gave us a bright idea, why don’t we count down five of our favourite looks from Erica?

1. Purple Erica

We loved this photoshoot because it gave us the perfect fairy princess vibe. The backdrop and the gown pair nicely together.

2. Princess Erica

I especially love this picture of Erica because it looks like a royal portrait of a queen.

3. Gothic Erica

The photography, the design, the makeup, everything feels right about this picture.

4. Eriyonce

Erica draws inspiration from a famous Beyonce Knowles photo shoot, and we adore it plus the Ankara jacket is gorgeous.

5. Dollface