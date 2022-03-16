Actress, Erica Nlewedim had her birthday on Sunday, March 13, 2022 or as her fanbase, the Elites call it, ‘Mash tatin'
Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks
Erica has the cutest smile and that’s why she is our beauty inspiration this week.
It was a beach party with many of her friends in attendance and this gave us a bright idea, why don’t we count down five of our favourite looks from Erica?
1. Purple Erica
We loved this photoshoot because it gave us the perfect fairy princess vibe. The backdrop and the gown pair nicely together.
2. Princess Erica
I especially love this picture of Erica because it looks like a royal portrait of a queen.
3. Gothic Erica
The photography, the design, the makeup, everything feels right about this picture.
4. Eriyonce
Erica draws inspiration from a famous Beyonce Knowles photo shoot, and we adore it plus the Ankara jacket is gorgeous.
5. Dollface
Erica looks like a perfect doll in this picture, everything sits so perfectly and cute.
