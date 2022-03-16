RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Erica has the cutest smile and that’s why she is our beauty inspiration this week.

Erica has a gorgeous smile [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]
Erica has a gorgeous smile [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

Actress, Erica Nlewedim had her birthday on Sunday, March 13, 2022 or as her fanbase, the Elites call it, ‘Mash tatin'

Recommended articles

It was a beach party with many of her friends in attendance and this gave us a bright idea, why don’t we count down five of our favourite looks from Erica?

We loved this photoshoot because it gave us the perfect fairy princess vibe. The backdrop and the gown pair nicely together.

I especially love this picture of Erica because it looks like a royal portrait of a queen.

The photography, the design, the makeup, everything feels right about this picture.

Erica draws inspiration from a famous Beyonce Knowles photo shoot, and we adore it plus the Ankara jacket is gorgeous.

Erica looks like a perfect doll in this picture, everything sits so perfectly and cute.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

10 great Bible verses for when you need divine financial success

Wedding on a budget: Here's why you should consider buying a sterling silver ring for your big day

Wedding on a budget: Here's why you should consider buying a sterling silver ring for your big day

An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away, new study suggests

An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away, new study suggests

7 ways to deal with s*xual urges in a celibate relationship

7 ways to deal with s*xual urges in a celibate relationship

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

5 things to consider before you date a friend’s ex

5 things to consider before you date a friend’s ex

'S*xiness is a woman loving her body without having to show it all' - Ex- Miss US Andromeda on beauty and trailblazing Nigerian women

'S*xiness is a woman loving her body without having to show it all' - Ex- Miss US Andromeda on beauty and trailblazing Nigerian women

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

Trending

Why fashion brands in Nigeria make unaffordable clothes

Deola Sagoe's design at 2018 Lagos Fashion week [daughtersofAfrica]

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Toke, Wiz and Skepta slayed this week [Instagram]

Beauty Inspiration: Osas Ighodaro is one of the sexiest women in Nigeria, here’s why;

Osas looks good everytime [Instagram]

'S*xiness is a woman loving her body without having to show it all' - Ex- Miss US Andromeda on beauty and trailblazing Nigerian women

Andromeda Peters was Miss US in 2018