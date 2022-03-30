Reality TV star and influencer Alex 'Unusual' Asogwa Instagram page should be prescribed by doctors as therapy because of the calming effect it can have on your brain.
Beauty Inspiration: Alex Unusual has the most creative poses
Here are five perfect aesthetically pleasing pictures of Alex Unusual.
Her Instagram page has the perfect aesthetics, the picture quality is high even when taken with an iPhone and the poses are artistic and creative.
Old school Alex
This is a personal favourite of mine, the blue old school Mercedes goes perfectly with the mustard outfit and of course, the blue skies round up this look.
Aesthetics queen
Hardly does a picture look nice without a face, but once more Alex’s focus on aesthetics brings out the best in the picture
Perfect hair game
This is another incredibly creative picture, I mean look at the concept of it.
Angles
Alex and the photographer choose the most interesting angles to take this picture. All the pictures look great plus the attention to detail is top-notch.
High fashion photography
At this point, supermodels need to take some lessons from Alex. The creativity in every one of these photos is underrated.
