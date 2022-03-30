Beauty Inspiration: Alex Unusual has the most creative poses

Her Instagram page has the perfect aesthetics, the picture quality is high even when taken with an iPhone and the poses are artistic and creative.

Old school Alex

This is a personal favourite of mine, the blue old school Mercedes goes perfectly with the mustard outfit and of course, the blue skies round up this look.

Aesthetics queen

Hardly does a picture look nice without a face, but once more Alex’s focus on aesthetics brings out the best in the picture

Perfect hair game

This is another incredibly creative picture, I mean look at the concept of it.

Angles

Alex and the photographer choose the most interesting angles to take this picture. All the pictures look great plus the attention to detail is top-notch.

High fashion photography