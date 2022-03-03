Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that prove Diane Russet is peng

Here are five times Diane mesmerized us with her beauty,

Diane Ross?

Diane Ross or Diane Russet? She could have had us fooled. She went full peng girl mood in this full natural hair and brown on brown skin truly never looked so good.

Shine shine baby

Her edges are laid, her gown is glistening, you have to give it up for Diane.,

Hair goals

There is something about a black girl with full hair. Diane is gorgeous in this picture.

Bone straight

Diane looks soft and gorgeous in black, that wig is as straight as a bone too. Gorgeous!

Braids and glow