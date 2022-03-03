Diane Russet is an ex-BBN housemate, actress and entrepreneur. When we say black is beautiful, we are talking about Diane.
Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that prove Diane Russet is peng
Diane is a peng black girl. Here’s why;
Here are five times Diane mesmerized us with her beauty,
Diane Ross?
Diane Ross or Diane Russet? She could have had us fooled. She went full peng girl mood in this full natural hair and brown on brown skin truly never looked so good.
Shine shine baby
Her edges are laid, her gown is glistening, you have to give it up for Diane.,
Hair goals
There is something about a black girl with full hair. Diane is gorgeous in this picture.
Bone straight
Diane looks soft and gorgeous in black, that wig is as straight as a bone too. Gorgeous!
Braids and glow
There is something about a black woman in long braids. A certain glow and Diane is glowing in this picture.
