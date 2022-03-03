RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that prove Diane Russet is peng

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Diane is a peng black girl. Here’s why;

Diane looks peng always [Instagram/DianeRoss]
Diane looks peng always [Instagram/DianeRoss]

Diane Russet is an ex-BBN housemate, actress and entrepreneur. When we say black is beautiful, we are talking about Diane.

Recommended articles

Here are five times Diane mesmerized us with her beauty,

Diane Ross or Diane Russet? She could have had us fooled. She went full peng girl mood in this full natural hair and brown on brown skin truly never looked so good.

Her edges are laid, her gown is glistening, you have to give it up for Diane.,

There is something about a black girl with full hair. Diane is gorgeous in this picture.

Diane looks soft and gorgeous in black, that wig is as straight as a bone too. Gorgeous!

There is something about a black woman in long braids. A certain glow and Diane is glowing in this picture.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Shade is back in the corner (Return of the shades)

The Shade is back in the corner (Return of the shades)

Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that prove Diane Russet is peng

Beauty Inspiration: 5 pictures that prove Diane Russet is peng

Do soulmates exist and is there one for you?

Do soulmates exist and is there one for you?

Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Skinny shaming exists, here are some of my experiences

Skinny shaming exists, here are some of my experiences

For men: Here's how to avoid your condom from breaking during s*x

For men: Here's how to avoid your condom from breaking during s*x

5 natural ways to make your lips soft and pink

5 natural ways to make your lips soft and pink

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

Trending

Men's fashion: 5 essential rules when wearing socks

How important is it to wear socks with shoes [instagram/AudreyLunda]

How to make your dirty sneakers clean

Make your dirty sneakers clean [istockphoto]

6 ways to look expensive when on a budget

Looking good is good business [Istockphoto]

How to stylishly infuse ankara into your formal outfit

How to stylishly infuse ankara into your formal outfit