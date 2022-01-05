RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Inspiration: 3 reasons why Nengi Hampson's birthday pictures is all the rave

Temi Iwalaiye

Nengi’s birthday was on January 1 and she posted a set of fiery pictures.

All Nengi's pictures were a hit [Instagram]
All Nengi's pictures were a hit [Instagram]

Nengi Hampson is a model, influencer, and former Big Brother Naija alumnus.

Recently, her birthday photoshoot caused a stir on social media.

She was styled by Swanky Jerry and, photographed by Felix Crown.

Nengi disclosed through her Twitter account that the styling costs somewhere around $35,000.

Different people had comments on it. Some people did not think it was worth that amount of money and others felt she was being dishonest.

The outfit was made by Ceo Luminee who makes costume-like outfits.

Certainly, opinions abounded about the photoshoot but here are some of the reasons why it was able to generate so much buzz:

www.instagram.com

From the Elizabethan era to the Marilyn Monroe look, we could tell that there was a concept to the video.

The first picture was how royalty dressed during the time of Queen Elizabeth I, and even the hair depicted that.

www.instagram.com

Say what you like about the styling in terms of beauty, one thing for certain is that it took some creativity to make those outfits.

The golden dress has things that look like a fan behind her, it takes some cerebral thinking to come up with that.

www.instagram.com

No concept can be executed well if the model does not strike the perfect pose and in these photoshoots, Nengi's poses went with the overall concept.

Temi Iwalaiye

