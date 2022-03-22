Beauty Inspiration: 10 pictures that prove Temi Otedola is one of Nigeria’s top beauties

Temi daughter of Billionaire Femi Otedola, is a fashion entrepreneur and even released a capsule collection with Nigerian designer Orange Culture in 2019.

She also has a fashion blog called JTO fashion. Temi graduated from the University College London where she studied art history in 2018.

Her first movie playing an innocent university student battling sexual harassment was Kunle Afolayan’s Citation is critically acclaimed.

But enough with the history lessons, Temi is certainly a beauty to beyond, with delicate and soft facial features, she stands out with her modest dressing.

Here are times she looks gorgeous.





The casual shorts and shirt is giving what it is supposed to give.

2.

Temi looks regal in this colour-blocked kaftan. Monalisa, who?

3.

Has green ever looked this good? We doubt it.

4.

For Paris fashion week Temi chose a green jacket, love it or love it?

5.

For her birthday, Temi channelled old Hollywood glam, the white pearls, the makeup, the gloves, absolutely stunning.

6.

This simple black gown screams beauty and serenity.

7.

The body suit, the clean make up, the pony tail. Everything is perfect

8.

Beautiful and unassuming. Love how casual perfect the look is. Plus, the braids is stunning.

9.

Another classic jeans and white shirt combo. You can never really go wrong.

10.