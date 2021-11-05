bCODE Partners with Graffiti artist Dricky to launch limited edition original adidas pieces at Art X Live! 2021.

Themed “Spirit of EKO” the collection is centred around the distinctive landmarks and aesthetics within Lagos. The multi-brand retail company took to their social media account to announce the news.

First of its kind in Africa, this collaboration is a celebration of the peculiar aspects of Lagos. The collection includes iconic shoes like the adidas Superstar, Stan Smith, Sleek lo, Continental Vulc and Advantage Base.

The collection infuses adidas with a Nigerian personality. The sneaker culture has transcended into our local culture, creating an infusion of contemporary looks around the world. This is not different in Africa and Nigeria as a whole.

This trend has also taken deep roots, especially within the different lifestyle and social classes in our locality. Not only are sneakers now worn daily by millions of people, but they have become synonymous with fashion, culture and lifestyle.

“With the growing crowd of sneaker trends flooding the market, we decided to team up with a young talented Nigerian artist, Dricky to help create rare and exclusive pieces to help foster the sneaker community in the country. The theme “The Spirit of EKO” was carefully selected to help project our support to the culture and traditions “ Wonuola Okoye CEO BrandCo Nigeria.

Explaining further the Marketing Manager, Sayo Osinbowale stated that “One of our goals at BrandCo is to bring international athleisure and lifestyle brands to Nigerian consumers while maintaining international standards. Coming on board as a partner at this year’s Art X Live! with adidas is one of our ways to connect the brand with the Nigerian audience. Art X is one of the biggest art events in Africa and we hope to showcase this amazing collection at the event.”

“The Spirit of EKO” collection consists of three main themes “Aro Meta, Owambe and Lagos traffic”. The collection will be available for sale on bCODE’s official website www.shopbcode.com from November 6th. Click here to pre-order.

Adidas stores are located at Ikeja City Mall Lagos and Jabi Lake Mall Abuja. For more information follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

