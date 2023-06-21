ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at the Level Up opening night

Temi Iwalaiye

Here is how we rated the former housemates' outfits on the first night of the Big Brother Naija Level Up reunion.

The best and worst dressed housemates at the reunion [Instagram]
The best and worst dressed housemates at the reunion [Instagram]

Here are the best and worst dressed former housemates;

Allyson has a gorgeous body and the orange dress wrapped around her body perfectly.

Christy looked like she should be walking the red carpet at Cannes. The soft peach and the draping were beautiful.

Amaka’s outfit was simple and elegant. I especially loved the fact that it was mesh, stones, or the usual outfits these housemates wear.

Phyna gave us Moulin Rouge—old Hollywood glamour and we loved it. Though the hair looked a bit 'swollen' on her head.

Adekunle wore that blazer to perfection; he was one of the best-dressed men at the reunion.

Chi Chi channelled Cardi B again, and we have to say we love the orange corset gown.

I might get crucified for this, but I actually love Hermes outfits. The plaid print suit and the fit were perfect. The dramatic jacket was a nice touch.

The theme was formal attire, so why is Sheggz wearing a jacket and boots? London boy, it’s a no for us.

Chomzy took the drama to another level; the outfit was just too much. What are those sleeves?

The outfit started out nice, but it lost its plot. The sewing of the bodice was tacky, and she had a board sewn to her back, why?

Bella is beautiful, but she looked like she was going to the beach, it was so simple and boring.

