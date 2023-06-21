BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up opening night

Here are the best and worst dressed former housemates on the first night of the reunion;

Smooth Allyson

Allyson has a gorgeous body, the orange dress was wrapped and draped around her body beautifully.

Christy O

Christy looked like she should be walking the red carpet at Cannes, her outfit was beautiful. The soft peach colour and the layers in the gown was feminine and gorgeous.

Amaka Mbah

Amaka’s outfit was simple and elegant. I especially loved the fact that it was not nude mesh, shiny stones, or the usual kind of outfits these housemates wear.

Phyna

Phyna gave us Moulin Rouge—old Hollywood glamour and we loved it. Though the hair looked a bit 'swollen', the wig wasn't properly laid.

Adekunle Olopade

Adekunle wore that blazer to perfection; he was one of the best-dressed men at the reunion.

Chi Chi

Chi Chi channelled rapper Cardi B again, and we have to say we love the orange corset gown.

Hermes

I might get crucified for this, but I actually love Hermes outfit. The plaid print suit and the fit were perfect. The dramatic jacket on the suit was a nice touch.

Worst dressed

Sheggz

The theme was formal attire, so why was Sheggz wearing a jacket and boots? London boy, it’s a no for us.

Chomzy

Chomzy took the drama to another level; the outfit was just too much. What are those sleeves?

Diana Edobor

The outfit started out nice, but it lost its plot. The sewing of the bodice was tacky, and she had a board sewn to her back, why?

Bella Okague

