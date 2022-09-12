Big Brother Naija season seven Housemates were asked to dress in olden days outfits, they were even supplied with wigs and pearls to complete the look.
BBNaija: Best-dressed housemates at the 7th Saturday night party
Another party went down in the Big Brother house on Saturday night and the theme was retro.
It was quite interesting to see how they were able to put together different looks. Who dressed the part?
Bella
Bella wore pink thighs and a top with one arm, complete with the short wavy wig. Her pointed stilettos add something special to the look.
Phyna
Rocking a mini skirt and a white shirt and an afro. Phyna’s outfit was completely on point.
Groovy
Groovy wore a plaid trouser and monkey jacket, he also had an afro and completed the look with a beret.
Dotun
Dotun’s black and cream suit complete with the beret is certainly classy and retro.
Byrann
Byrann’s get-up was flared pants and suspenders are retro fab if not anything.
