BBNaija: Best-dressed housemates at the 7th Saturday night party

It was quite interesting to see how they were able to put together different looks. Who dressed the part?

Bella

Pulse Nigeria

Bella wore pink thighs and a top with one arm, complete with the short wavy wig. Her pointed stilettos add something special to the look.

Phyna

Pulse Nigeria

Rocking a mini skirt and a white shirt and an afro. Phyna’s outfit was completely on point.

Groovy

Pulse Nigeria

Groovy wore a plaid trouser and monkey jacket, he also had an afro and completed the look with a beret.

Dotun

Pulse Nigeria

Dotun’s black and cream suit complete with the beret is certainly classy and retro.

Byrann

Pulse Nigeria