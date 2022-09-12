RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBNaija: Best-dressed housemates at the 7th Saturday night party

Another party went down in the Big Brother house on Saturday night and the theme was retro.

These housemates nailed the theme [Instagram/tecnong]
These housemates nailed the theme [Instagram/tecnong]

Big Brother Naija season seven Housemates were asked to dress in olden days outfits, they were even supplied with wigs and pearls to complete the look.

It was quite interesting to see how they were able to put together different looks. Who dressed the part?

Bella's outfit is definitely retro [Twitter/tecnong]
Bella's outfit is definitely retro [Twitter/tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Bella wore pink thighs and a top with one arm, complete with the short wavy wig. Her pointed stilettos add something special to the look.

Phyna's look was one of the best [Twitter/tecnong]
Phyna's look was one of the best [Twitter/tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Rocking a mini skirt and a white shirt and an afro. Phyna’s outfit was completely on point.

Groovy certainly looked old school [Instagram/Tecnong]
Groovy certainly looked old school [Instagram/Tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Groovy wore a plaid trouser and monkey jacket, he also had an afro and completed the look with a beret.

Dotun was a classic man in this outfit [Twitter/tecnong]
Dotun was a classic man in this outfit [Twitter/tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Dotun’s black and cream suit complete with the beret is certainly classy and retro.

Byrann's outfit is certainly to the point [Instagram/tecnong]
Byrann's outfit is certainly to the point [Instagram/tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Byrann’s get-up was flared pants and suspenders are retro fab if not anything.

