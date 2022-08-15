RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBnaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some of the best outfits at the Saturday night party in Big Brother's House;

Best dressed housemates at the saturday party [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Best dressed housemates at the saturday party [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

This Saturday night at the Big Brother Naija house was their Saturday night party. It was Ankara themed ‘Be original’, and it was sponsored by Orijin beer.

Different indigenous designers came up with different designs for the housemates. The men were given caps and the women bows.

Bella before the Saturday night party [Twitter]
Bella before the Saturday night party [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Stitches by Daisy did a good job framing Bella's petite body in a corset. Also, loved her butterfly heels.

Modella's gown for the party [Instagram/BigBronaija]
Modella's gown for the party [Instagram/BigBronaija] Pulse Nigeria

No model like Modella, Modella looked gorgeous in this pink high-low skirt from The Wura Brand.

Hermes kimono fits [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Hermes kimono fits [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Hermes's kimono fits the alte personality that he portrays.

Chi Chi also looks incredibly cute in her short Ankara dress but we couldn't get a good picture of her.

Shegz looked nice too [Instagram/Bigbronaija]
Shegz looked nice too [Instagram/Bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Segun was also one of the best dressed in his blue Ankara outfit. What we loved about it was the contrast of colour.

Kess before the party [Instagram/Kess]
Kess before the party [Instagram/Kess] Pulse Nigeria

Sir Kess was also the man of the hour in red Ankara, we loved how the sleeve was mixed with black.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladies: Here are 5 types of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Ladies: Here are 5 types of vaginal discharge and what they mean

The health benefits of bitter leaf are impressive

The health benefits of bitter leaf are impressive

BBnaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party

BBnaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party

Vabbing: Does applying vaginal fluids as perfume increase attraction?

Vabbing: Does applying vaginal fluids as perfume increase attraction?

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

7 things you need to know about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ahead of the 2022 culture festival

7 things you need to know about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ahead of the 2022 culture festival

5 home remedies to try if your partner has sleep apnea (snoring)

5 home remedies to try if your partner has sleep apnea (snoring)

5 unconventional activities to try out on a vacation

5 unconventional activities to try out on a vacation

Trending

These ex-beauty queen have graced the BBNaija show [Instagram]

5 ex-beauty queens and their experiences on Big Brother Naija show

These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed housemates at the 2nd Saturday night party

These designs were amazing [Instagram]

BBNaija fashion show wager: 7 housemates who designed the best outfits

The best and worst dressed celebrities [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 'The Set Up 2' movie premiere