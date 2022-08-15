This Saturday night at the Big Brother Naija house was their Saturday night party. It was Ankara themed ‘Be original’, and it was sponsored by Orijin beer.
BBnaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party
Here are some of the best outfits at the Saturday night party in Big Brother's House;
Different indigenous designers came up with different designs for the housemates. The men were given caps and the women bows.
Bella
Stitches by Daisy did a good job framing Bella's petite body in a corset. Also, loved her butterfly heels.
Modella
No model like Modella, Modella looked gorgeous in this pink high-low skirt from The Wura Brand.
Hermes
Hermes's kimono fits the alte personality that he portrays.
Chi Chi
Chi Chi also looks incredibly cute in her short Ankara dress but we couldn't get a good picture of her.
Shegz
Segun was also one of the best dressed in his blue Ankara outfit. What we loved about it was the contrast of colour.
Kess
Sir Kess was also the man of the hour in red Ankara, we loved how the sleeve was mixed with black.
