BBnaija 7: Best dressed housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party

Different indigenous designers came up with different designs for the housemates. The men were given caps and the women bows.

Bella

Stitches by Daisy did a good job framing Bella's petite body in a corset. Also, loved her butterfly heels.

Modella

No model like Modella, Modella looked gorgeous in this pink high-low skirt from The Wura Brand.

Hermes

Hermes's kimono fits the alte personality that he portrays.

Chi Chi

Chi Chi also looks incredibly cute in her short Ankara dress but we couldn't get a good picture of her.

Shegz

Segun was also one of the best dressed in his blue Ankara outfit. What we loved about it was the contrast of colour.

Kess

