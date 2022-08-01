The Big Brother Naija housemates gathered for their party on Saturday Night. The theme of the party was rep your style. Some delivered, some underdelivered - especially those who wore jeans and many others disappointed.
BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party
It was full of fun and drama but did they dress the part?
These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates at the party
Best Dressed
These housemates looked amazing.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty wore what a green dinner gown, she was one of the best-dressed housemates that night.
Chi Chi
Chi Chi came through correctly in a sexy peach jumpsuit. She looked and dressed like she was going to a party even though she didn’t dance at all.
Doyin and Cyph
Doyin also chose a black mesh jumpsuit and looked amazing even though a bone straight wig would have been perfect.
This tech bro wore a two-piece short and shirt, it was giving summer vacation vibes but was also perfect for the club.
Allysyn and Adekunle
Allyson wore a brown bodycon leather gown and it was amazing, that is exactly how you dress to party.
Her party beau, Adekunle looked good but too formal but maybe that was his style.
Groovy
Groovy wore a black and white knit shirt that at least showed some style.
Worst dressed
We are giving them a stern warning and asking them not to try it again.
Eloswag
The jeans he wore were an eyesore and it should be shredded. No one wears skinny jeans anymore.
Diana and Amaka
These women looked like they were going for an owambe party. The stones were too much, and the fact that it was long-sleeved didn’t make it party-appropriate.
Hermes
Hermes looked like he just threw mismatched outfits on. It was crazy.
Dotun
We just want to know who told Dotun he could wear a turtleneck to a party. He could have just worn the dungarees without anything inside.
