BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates at the party

Best Dressed

These housemates looked amazing.

Beauty Tukura

Beauty wore what a green dinner gown, she was one of the best-dressed housemates that night.

Chi Chi

Chi Chi came through correctly in a sexy peach jumpsuit. She looked and dressed like she was going to a party even though she didn’t dance at all.

Doyin and Cyph

Pulse Nigeria

Doyin also chose a black mesh jumpsuit and looked amazing even though a bone straight wig would have been perfect.

This tech bro wore a two-piece short and shirt, it was giving summer vacation vibes but was also perfect for the club.

Allysyn and Adekunle

Pulse Nigeria

Allyson wore a brown bodycon leather gown and it was amazing, that is exactly how you dress to party.

Her party beau, Adekunle looked good but too formal but maybe that was his style.

Groovy

Groovy wore a black and white knit shirt that at least showed some style.

Worst dressed

We are giving them a stern warning and asking them not to try it again.

Eloswag

Pulse Nigeria

The jeans he wore were an eyesore and it should be shredded. No one wears skinny jeans anymore.

Diana and Amaka

Pulse Nigeria

These women looked like they were going for an owambe party. The stones were too much, and the fact that it was long-sleeved didn’t make it party-appropriate.

Hermes

Hermes looked like he just threw mismatched outfits on. It was crazy.

Dotun

Pulse Nigeria