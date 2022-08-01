RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBNaija 7: Best and worst dressed at the first Saturday night party

Temi Iwalaiye

It was full of fun and drama but did they dress the part?

Best and worst dressed housemates
Best and worst dressed housemates

The Big Brother Naija housemates gathered for their party on Saturday Night. The theme of the party was rep your style. Some delivered, some underdelivered - especially those who wore jeans and many others disappointed.

These are some of the best and worst dressed housemates at the party

These housemates looked amazing.

Beauty wore what a green dinner gown, she was one of the best-dressed housemates that night.

Chi Chi came through correctly in a sexy peach jumpsuit. She looked and dressed like she was going to a party even though she didn’t dance at all.

Doyin before the party
Doyin before the party

Doyin also chose a black mesh jumpsuit and looked amazing even though a bone straight wig would have been perfect.

This tech bro wore a two-piece short and shirt, it was giving summer vacation vibes but was also perfect for the club.

Allysyn and Adekunle before the party
Allysyn and Adekunle before the party

Allyson wore a brown bodycon leather gown and it was amazing, that is exactly how you dress to party.

Her party beau, Adekunle looked good but too formal but maybe that was his style.

Groovy wore a black and white knit shirt that at least showed some style.

We are giving them a stern warning and asking them not to try it again.

Ripped skinny jeans are outdated
Ripped skinny jeans are outdated

The jeans he wore were an eyesore and it should be shredded. No one wears skinny jeans anymore.

Loved the shoes but the outfit just didn't work
Loved the shoes but the outfit just didn't work

These women looked like they were going for an owambe party. The stones were too much, and the fact that it was long-sleeved didn’t make it party-appropriate.

Hermes looked like he just threw mismatched outfits on. It was crazy.

The turtleneck was a bad idea
The turtleneck was a bad idea

We just want to know who told Dotun he could wear a turtleneck to a party. He could have just worn the dungarees without anything inside.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

