BBNaija 5th Saturday night party: Best dressed beach-themed housemates

Temi Iwalaiye

Crazy times, crazy vibes. This beach/exotic-themed party was one of our favourites so far in terms of the outfits they wore.

Modella, Groovy and Bella's outfits were the best [Twitter/tecnong]
The Big Brother Naija party went down on Saturday as usual. Pockets App worked with some of their crochet outfit makers to deliver some of the most beautiful outfits we’ve seen in a while but of course, they will always be a few best.

Mon Cherie in floral print [Twitter/Tecnong]
Mon Cherie looked gorgeous in her own two-piece. The subtle pink print was gorgeous.

Modella's outfit was the best [Twitter/Tecno]
Modella’s brown crochet outfit was everything and more, You should back that outfit on an exotic island. Did you see her raffia earrings? Perfection.

Bella looked so cute [Twitter/Tecnong]
How perfectly cute! Bella stuns in this purple crochet bikini, half top and mini skirt.

Groovy Mono looking quite groovy [Twitter/Tecnong]
Floral prints and white trousers? Did anyone say island living? We loved it.

Chi Chi looks sexy in her own outfit [Twitter/Tecnong]
The tight skirt and bandeau is giving snakeskin and we loved how it looked on her.

We loved Phyna's outfit [Twitter/Phyna]
Phyna’s yellow crochet gown with the bikini inside is perfect for a beach day.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
