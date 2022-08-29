The Big Brother Naija party went down on Saturday as usual. Pockets App worked with some of their crochet outfit makers to deliver some of the most beautiful outfits we’ve seen in a while but of course, they will always be a few best.
BBNaija 5th Saturday night party: Best dressed beach-themed housemates
Crazy times, crazy vibes. This beach/exotic-themed party was one of our favourites so far in terms of the outfits they wore.
Diana
Mon Cherie looked gorgeous in her own two-piece. The subtle pink print was gorgeous.
Modella
Modella’s brown crochet outfit was everything and more, You should back that outfit on an exotic island. Did you see her raffia earrings? Perfection.
Bella
How perfectly cute! Bella stuns in this purple crochet bikini, half top and mini skirt.
Groovy
Floral prints and white trousers? Did anyone say island living? We loved it.
Chi Chi
The tight skirt and bandeau is giving snakeskin and we loved how it looked on her.
Phyna
Phyna’s yellow crochet gown with the bikini inside is perfect for a beach day.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng