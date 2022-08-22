The theme of the night was superhero outfits while Big Brother came through for some housemates, others had their clothes bursting at the seams.
BBNaija 4th Saturday Night party: Who had the best costume?
Another Big Brother Naija party went down on Saturday night and as usual, it was a night full of fun, dancing and partying.
Who had the best costume?
Hermes
His costume fit his personality perfectly. That goofy, funny and eccentric character of The Joker is who Hermes is, and the amazing thing is he was given makeup to pull off the look and he delivered.
Groovy
Groovy looked like the ultimate villain in leather pants, a turtleneck and a ski mask. The fitting was perfect.
Chomzy
Channelling Harlequin, Chomzy was incredibly sexy in fishnet and leather.
Allysyn
Allysyn looked like a Nubian fighter princess in her superhero costume.
Racheal
Black and gold is always a good idea. Racheal looks fiery and sexy in her own outfit.
