BBNaija 4th Saturday Night party: Who had the best costume?

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Big Brother Naija party went down on Saturday night and as usual, it was a night full of fun, dancing and partying.

This week's best costumes [Instagram]
The theme of the night was superhero outfits while Big Brother came through for some housemates, others had their clothes bursting at the seams.

Who had the best costume?

Hermes as The Joker [Instagram/Tecnomobileng]
Hermes as The Joker [Instagram/Tecnomobileng] Pulse Nigeria

His costume fit his personality perfectly. That goofy, funny and eccentric character of The Joker is who Hermes is, and the amazing thing is he was given makeup to pull off the look and he delivered.

Groovy as the ultimate villian [Instagram/Tecnomobileng]
Groovy as the ultimate villian [Instagram/Tecnomobileng] Pulse Nigeria

Groovy looked like the ultimate villain in leather pants, a turtleneck and a ski mask. The fitting was perfect.

Chomzy certainly looked sexy in her costume [Instagram/Tecnomobileng]
Chomzy certainly looked sexy in her costume [Instagram/Tecnomobileng] Pulse Nigeria

Channelling Harlequin, Chomzy was incredibly sexy in fishnet and leather.

Allysyn looks was retro and chic [Instagram/tecnomobileng]
Allysyn looks was retro and chic [Instagram/tecnomobileng] Pulse Nigeria

Allysyn looked like a Nubian fighter princess in her superhero costume.

Racheal also looked great [Instagram/Tecnomobileng]
Racheal also looked great [Instagram/Tecnomobileng] Pulse Nigeria

Black and gold is always a good idea. Racheal looks fiery and sexy in her own outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
