BBNaija 4th Saturday Night party: Who had the best costume?

Who had the best costume?

Hermes

Pulse Nigeria

His costume fit his personality perfectly. That goofy, funny and eccentric character of The Joker is who Hermes is, and the amazing thing is he was given makeup to pull off the look and he delivered.

Groovy

Groovy looked like the ultimate villain in leather pants, a turtleneck and a ski mask. The fitting was perfect.

Chomzy

Channelling Harlequin, Chomzy was incredibly sexy in fishnet and leather.

Allysyn

Allysyn looked like a Nubian fighter princess in her superhero costume.

Racheal

