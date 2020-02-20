One of the fascinating things people noticed about Mercy Eke during the Big Brother show was her love for fashion and how elegant she rocks her outfits.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo. Before now, suits are meant to make you look powerful, corporate and serious.

Well, we can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the suit a different face by exploring different fabrics and designs.

Wearing suits doesn’t have to look boring anymore as Mercy Eke gives us some tips on how to rock the style. She has proven that you can still channel your sass while wearing a suit.

Here are some of the looks that attracted us to Mercy Eke’s suit styles.

1. Who says you can't show off your cleavage in a suit? Well, Mercy just showed us how she rocked an off-white and brown suit.

She made a bold move by rocking a red shoe with the outfit. Stay sexy as ever in this style.

2. Rocking an all-white suit is tricky, you have to get it right because a little fault can ruin the whole look. Mercy paid attention to details as she rocked a peplum suit that made her look sexy.

We love the button arrangements on the pants. The choice of black stilettos is smart. Nothing is as sexy as rocking bold lips with an all-white outfit.

3. Mercy Eke is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look. The prints on the suit are quite fascinating and the white corset is everything you need to rock this season.