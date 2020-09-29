Fresh off her stay at the Big Brother Naija: Lockdown Edition, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele got Twitter talking with her look on Tuesday, October 29, 2020.

Vee as she is popularly called shared a host of photos of her in a green pantsuit by Nigerian fashion designer Julyet Peters.

‘Queen of Flames!’ she captained the photos which lit up Twitter.

Fans alluded that she looked like world-renowned model Naomi Campbell who soon became the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria.

Naomi Campbell trends on Twitter because of Vee (Twitter)
Vee, a 23-year-old musician was one of the five finalists of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and finished as the fourth runner-up.

One of the highlights of her stay was her romantic relationship with fellow housemate Neo.