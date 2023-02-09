ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Balenciaga makes amends for using child porn material by collaborating with a children's charity

Temi Iwalaiye

After using child porn images, Balenciaga is making amends by partnering with a Children charity.

The troubling Balenciaga ad [News.au]
The troubling Balenciaga ad [News.au]

Last year, Balenciaga was in the news for using images and documents that have heavy links with child pornography and exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While they faced heavy backlash as many people called for the brand to be cancelled and for their ambassador, Kim Kardashian to end her partnership. The company apologized, denied knowledge of the creative direction of the shoot and sued the set designer and production company.

Now, a new year has begun and Balenciaga attempts to salvage its reputation by partnering with a charity that helps children who have been subjected to abuse.

In a caption posted on their Instagram caption, they said.

"Balenciaga and the Kering Foundation announce a partnership with the National Children’s Alliance (NCA)."

"The three-year program will focus on the following pillars:

- Support National Children Alliance Mental Health Institute helping children heal from trauma by facilitating a significant increase in access to Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Training.

- Provide education for Balenciaga about child protection and actions adults can take to promote the safety and well-being of children.

- Raise public awareness on child abuse and child protection and promoting a happy, healthy childhood.

Support from Balenciaga will enable NCA to train nearly 2,000 professionals specialized in child abuse and up to an estimated 55,000 children will benefit by receiving evidence-based mental healthcare over the three-year program."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fat Burners for Men: Choosing the right one for you

Fat Burners for Men: Choosing the right one for you

9 countries with the most nuclear weapons [Pulse List]

9 countries with the most nuclear weapons [Pulse List]

The Rise of Online Therapy: What to look for before signing up

The Rise of Online Therapy: What to look for before signing up

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

5 sure signs you're a foodie

5 sure signs you're a foodie

5 common cooking habits you need to stop immediately

5 common cooking habits you need to stop immediately

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best s*x tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

These 5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure

These 5 popular spices can help reduce blood pressure

Balenciaga makes amends for using child porn material by collaborating with a children's charity

Balenciaga makes amends for using child porn material by collaborating with a children's charity

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osas in swimwear is a sight for sore eyes [Instagram]

5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection

These women style never dissappoint [Instagram]

Top 10 fashionable females to grace the Big Brother Naija show so far

The best dressed celebs at the Grammys [Instagram]

The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards

Tems at the 65th Grammy and Pre-Grammy brunch [Twitter/Cosmopolitan]

All the details on Tems' outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards and Pre-Grammy Brunch