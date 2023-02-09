Balenciaga makes amends for using child porn material by collaborating with a children's charity

While they faced heavy backlash as many people called for the brand to be cancelled and for their ambassador, Kim Kardashian to end her partnership. The company apologized, denied knowledge of the creative direction of the shoot and sued the set designer and production company.

Now, a new year has begun and Balenciaga attempts to salvage its reputation by partnering with a charity that helps children who have been subjected to abuse.

In a caption posted on their Instagram caption, they said.

"Balenciaga and the Kering Foundation announce a partnership with the National Children’s Alliance (NCA)."

"The three-year program will focus on the following pillars:

- Support National Children Alliance Mental Health Institute helping children heal from trauma by facilitating a significant increase in access to Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Training.

- Provide education for Balenciaga about child protection and actions adults can take to promote the safety and well-being of children.

- Raise public awareness on child abuse and child protection and promoting a happy, healthy childhood.