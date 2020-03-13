Celebrities came out in their numbers to celebrate the traditional wedding ceremony of Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Adetoye.

The traditional wedding which held on Thursday, March 13, 2020, had the hashtag ‘Bae2020’. The wedding guest rocked magenta, blush, and purple.

As you already know that your faves will bring their A-game to the wedding with their outfits. We spotted some amazing and trendy outfits that stunned us at the event.

One of the trends that stood out was the thigh-high slit and quite a number of celebrities rocked it.

Here are all the celebrities that rocked thigh-high slit trends.

1. Stephanie Coker Aderinokun didn’t come to play as she combined dramatic sleeves with fringe and thigh-high slit.

She adorned the look with silver earrings. The burst had a corset top that kept her waist and bust snatched.

2. This outfit rocked by Lola Oj was simple and stylish. The pleats were detailed and the sleeves were stylish.

She found a way to add a thigh-high slit to the dress which made it trendy.

3. We expect Sharon Ooja to step out in that chic look and she didn’t disappoint. We love the way the tulle was attached to the side of the dress.

She brought some sexiness to the look by showing off her cleavage. The look was paired with a purple purse.