ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage, or Temi Otedola? Who stole the show at London Fashion Week?

Temi Iwalaiye

From Ayra Starr to Temi Otedola and Tiwa Savage, these women brought their fashion A-game to the runways and front rows. But who truly slayed the most?

Nigerian celebs at London Fashion Week
Nigerian celebs at London Fashion Week

Recommended articles

Attending Fashion shows offers a plethora of perks, from seeing the newest collections first-hand to getting photographed by international media.

It's been fashion season across New York, London, and Paris, and Nigerian celebrities have become a force to be reckoned with. They're not just attending shows; they're securing coveted front-row seats at the most prestigious fashion houses.

Here's how Nigeria was represented:

ADVERTISEMENT
Temi Otedola at London Fashion Week [Instagram/temiotedola]
Temi Otedola at London Fashion Week [Instagram/temiotedola] Pulse Nigeria

Temi Otedola reigned supreme at London Fashion Week, attending shows from Casablanca and Viktor & Rolf to Erdem and Versace. Living the ultimate fashionista life, she was everywhere! Her looks embodied quintessential London elegance, often channelling British royalty like Kate Middleton with pleated skirts, jackets, and tweed gowns.

Ayra Starr at London Fashion shows [Instagram]
Ayra Starr at London Fashion shows [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr made her mark at Balmain and Off-White. While her Balmain look featured a striking leather mini skirt and bralette, Pictures of her with singer and actress Halle Bailey nearly broke the internet at Off White’s show. She wore a lemon-green gown with metallic circles. Ayra stayed true to her Y2K aesthetic, with a preference for shorter outfits. Also, her curly wigs were undeniably on point.

Tiwa Savage showed her support for numerous designers throughout London Fashion Week. She was stunned at Tolu Coker’s showcase in a leather shirt dress and an elaborate hat that would make even Queen Elizabeth II proud (designed by Tolu Coker). Her second look for Labrum London displayed a more casual vibe with a mini dress, varsity jacket, and boots. Finally, she embraced head-to-toe Burberry at their show, rocking thigh-high boots and jackets.

Temi Otedola's versatility and ability to capture the essence of London Fashion Week are undeniable.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage, or Temi Otedola? Who stole the show at London Fashion Week?

Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage, or Temi Otedola? Who stole the show at London Fashion Week?

How to check pregnancy at home naturally: 5 DIY methods

How to check pregnancy at home naturally: 5 DIY methods

These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

10 inspiring quotes from powerful women around the world

10 inspiring quotes from powerful women around the world

Evercare Group partners MED-EL to give gift of hearing to people in Nigeria

Evercare Group partners MED-EL to give gift of hearing to people in Nigeria

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

10 interesting facts about International Women's Day

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

IWD 2024: Meet 5 Nigerian women who have shattered glass ceilings

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

What happens to your body when you take alcohol every day?

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

How March became women's history month

How March became women's history month

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

How to quickly ripen bananas in your oven

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The ladies of alte fashion [Instagram/soundcloud]

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Tems at the Billboard's Women in Music [billboard]

Tems stuns as Billboard's Women breakthrough artist of the year honouree

Best dressed celebs at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding [Instagram]

See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

Most fashionable Nigerian presidents

4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable