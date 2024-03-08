Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage, or Temi Otedola? Who stole the show at London Fashion Week?

Attending Fashion shows offers a plethora of perks, from seeing the newest collections first-hand to getting photographed by international media.

It's been fashion season across New York, London, and Paris, and Nigerian celebrities have become a force to be reckoned with. They're not just attending shows; they're securing coveted front-row seats at the most prestigious fashion houses.

Here's how Nigeria was represented:

ADVERTISEMENT

Temi Otedola: Queen of Fashion Week

Pulse Nigeria

Temi Otedola reigned supreme at London Fashion Week, attending shows from Casablanca and Viktor & Rolf to Erdem and Versace. Living the ultimate fashionista life, she was everywhere! Her looks embodied quintessential London elegance, often channelling British royalty like Kate Middleton with pleated skirts, jackets, and tweed gowns.

Ayra Starr: Y2K Flair with a Show-Stopping Moment

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr made her mark at Balmain and Off-White. While her Balmain look featured a striking leather mini skirt and bralette, Pictures of her with singer and actress Halle Bailey nearly broke the internet at Off White’s show. She wore a lemon-green gown with metallic circles. Ayra stayed true to her Y2K aesthetic, with a preference for shorter outfits. Also, her curly wigs were undeniably on point.

Tiwa Savage: Versatile Style with a Royal Touch

Tiwa Savage showed her support for numerous designers throughout London Fashion Week. She was stunned at Tolu Coker’s showcase in a leather shirt dress and an elaborate hat that would make even Queen Elizabeth II proud (designed by Tolu Coker). Her second look for Labrum London displayed a more casual vibe with a mini dress, varsity jacket, and boots. Finally, she embraced head-to-toe Burberry at their show, rocking thigh-high boots and jackets.

The Verdict