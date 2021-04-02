RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ayisha Yakubu sets the fashion world ablaze with elegant birthday photos

Ayisha Yakubu is a year older so she's blessing the world with what she has been blessed with, we mean beauty in abundance.

Over the years, she has proven how much of a style icon she is. She has been consistent with her decent fashion statements as television news anchor.

Ayisha always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Today marks the fashionista's birthday so, we pay our homage to her stunning fashion sense.

She is turning up looking glammed and polish in splendid designs fashioned out of only the most quality fabrics.

She went for two different sets of shoots but shared 3 unique photos from the entire shoot.

With one captioned, "What do you say when it’s your birthday? Alhamdulilah," he dazzled us in a white and gold floor-sweeping gown while flaunting her curves.

The other theme had the media personality clad in a black lace outfit that got us staring.

Ayisha is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good anytime she steps on the 'gram.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we can't stop staring.

