The 76th edition of the Golden Globes held last night and here are the best dressed stars of the night.

For the last two tears, the awards show circuit has been dominated by largely political messages in particular Time's Up and #MeToo so it was a no surprise that this year's Golden Globe offered a more lighthearted edition.

The show veered toward more comfortable territory for Hollywood, relying on the power of the stars and blockbuster films up for notification.

The hosts for the night, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opened with a joke at the expense of the Oscars and its hosting drama after naming and parting with Kevin Hart, saying that "one lucky audience member" would be chosen to host that show. The show continued in that light-hearted manner, purposefully staying away from political matters and focusing on the talent.

The Golden Globes honour the year's best in movies and TV and are voted on by the 90 or so members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose choices are often more unexpected than those of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It is the first show of the awards season and all eyes are on start on the red carpet to impress for their first official outing of the year.

Take a look at the best dressed starts at the 76th edition of the Golden Globes!