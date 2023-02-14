ADVERTISEMENT
Asotiayé announces unveiling of latest collection

Temi Iwalaiye

An indigenous fashion house, Asotiayé (Clothing of the World) announces the unveiling of a new collection.

Asotiaye's latest collection
The clothing brand revealed that the project titled, “Baby goddess” which comprises of ten new designs was curated to express African women’s experience and evolution within the Artistic and lifestyle space; whilst showcasing their allure and elegance during contemporary times.

The Creative Director, Asotiayé, Abdulhameed Ayodeji during the look book photoshoot session recently, in Lagos stated that as a fashion house one of their mission is to make women feel powerful and sexy at the same time whilst wearing its pieces.

The Creative Director pointed out that the clothing brand still sources its materials locally and employs indigenous skilled labor in order to provide jobs for citizens of the country, thereby driving financial inclusion and tackling unemployment.

He explained that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic the brand saw how vital it was to build a brand that leverages technology driven tools and applications In order to ensure seamless procedures for shopping its products.

We have adopted social media applications like Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook which enables customers to effectively communicate and place orders that would be treated in real time.“

“Also, as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion in the society we have provided a scheme whereby individuals get as high as twenty percentage commission of the price of an Asotiayé product they refer to a buyer, and a situation whereby they deliver three referrals and above they receive as high as thirty percent on the piece. All the buyer needs to do is disclose the name and phone number of the person that recommended our clothing brand,” Ayodeji added.

On her part, Fashion Designer & Ilustrator, Asotiayé, Joy Ibifuro described the collection as afrocentric and appealing to a diverse audience.

The idea of the collection is to make the African culture adaptable in everyday lifestyle and also to compliment the feminine aura of women.

“I feel women who are looking for something new with a feel of culture will appreciate this collection as it seeks to make the African woman find confidence in not only her style but her body too,” she said.

Also speaking, Head of Production, Asotiayé, Ayobami Oluboka stated, “One of our core values emphasizes on sustainability and affordability of our wears, It guides us in selecting our fabrics carefully."

We made sure we selected high quality fabrics of which some are made of fibre and cotton, which guarantees our audience the sustainability and value required."

“For this collection, we carefully selected fabrics that are eco-friendly, durable and as well comfortable for human use.

“The major fabrics used for the production are; Crepe, velvet, sequence, mesh, raw silk, Lycra, Chiffon.”

