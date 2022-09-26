RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Asake's Balenciaga pants top caused a stir online

Temi Iwalaiye

Asake a.k.a Mr Money with the vibes is giving alte boys a run for their money with his new styling direction.

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]
Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake, Nigeria's music golden boy, is having the year of his life with non-stop hits from back to back.

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]
Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake] Pulse Nigeria

Asake and Balenciaga are a pair made in unusual fashion heaven. Asake in an interview mentioned how before no one loved the way he dressed, but with fame, he can now wear whatever he wants, mix and match colours and people will still love it.

Recently, he posted a picture of himself in a Balenciaga pants top that just came from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

This outfit is a trouser that is also a top. Strange and eccentric yet, something intriguing about the outfit makes one hesitant to call it a bad outfit.

Previously, he dropped a promotional dance video for his new song, 'joha' wearing the biggest trousers we had seen in a while. His artistic freedom is shown in his fashion, and hate it or love it, it keeps his name on our lips.

Temi Iwalaiye

