Asake, born Ahmed Ololade spoke with UK’s Ssense magazine about his music and his performances, what a run and what a year he had in 2022.
Asake looks luxurious and quirky in this month’s issue of Ssense magazine
How do you know you have reached the pinnacle of stardom? Well, having your own spread in international magazines is a good way to know that.
The UK is deep in its winter season and the pictures show that. Against the backdrop of snow, Asake wears Casablanca shades and robe.
The pictures were taken in an Elizabethan style house and Asake wore in contrast, from Nike slides and Gucci jackets to LUU’Dan shorts and tank tops, Trust Asake to add a little quirkiness to his attire.
But perhaps the best picture was the one where he wore a brown Burberry sweater and white Casablanca robe while shining his grill.
He also took some pictures in Gucci shorts and a Burberry sweater.
Even though Asake has reached international acclaim, he still maintains the quirkiness in his style we know and love albeit with luxury fashion items.
“Asake doesn’t just want to look the part, he wants to authentically represent himself too.” Ssense writes.
