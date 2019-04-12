Makioba began their muse series in early 2019 as a means of celebrating their loyal customers and highlighting the different body types and shapes that makes up the Makioba woman. As one the top plus size brands, Makioba are known for their custom, handmade pieces which are works of art in themselves.

The muse for April is celebrity journalist Adesola Ade- Unuigbe who shines in a variety of show-stopping dresses.

Talking about their latest offering, Makioba said:

Is it too much to be extra? For all of us at Makioba, it’s never too much to be fun, bold and beautiful.

There’s so much to be celebrated in this month, so why stay ordinary? In this month we want our Makioba woman to be a little more, to live, laugh and love!!! That’s why we have specially designed extraordinary collections that just screams perfection! With a fusion of amazing fabrics to Ankara blend designs. This is surely a month of extra!

Piloting this month’s designs is Makioba’s very special Adesola from BellaNaija who looked forever powerful and well extra.

Credits

Designer: Makioba

Model: Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Photography: Smiles Fotografi

Makeup: Akinde Rachel Moyosore