Aquafina once again has provided inspiration for the next generation of fashion icons and supermodels as Cubahiro Jordy Jeff (from Burundi) and Zarad Afia Tashana (from Ghana) have emerged winners of the Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa 2019.

Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa 2019 winners emerge

The grand finale of this year's event held last night at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. The contest had 26 finalists made up of 15 girls and 11 boys selected out of over 1000 entrants who tried out for this year.

The winners, selected by a seasoned crop of judges based on unique qualities will join other winners worldwide to participate in the prestigious Elite Model Look World Final taking place in Paris later this year.

Celebrities, style icons and fashionistas like Denrele Edun, Idia Aisien, Denola Grey, Toke Makinwa, Tobi Bakre to mention but a few, were also in attendance.

With music from Pepsi Ambassador DJ Obi and FireBoyDML, the #AquafinaEMLN2019 was a blast.

