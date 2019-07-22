Check Out These Ankara Maternity Dresses

Our picks are in 3 categories.There are the mini, midi and maxi dresses. However, as your pregnancy advances, even midi dresses will turn into mini ones. Find our selection of gorgeous Ankara dresses below.

Mini (Short) Dresses

Pregnancy shouldn't stop you from loving your body, or showing off your glowing skin. A short frilly dress does a great job to flatter your legs, and show off your bump. With a dress like the one below, you can be sure to feel beautiful and stylish. And you won't have to compromise on your comfort to do it.

Free-flowing maternity dresses are great for your comfort. They are very stylish, and you can get in and out of them pretty easily. This dress will make you look and feel great, no matter how far along you get.

Your short ankara dress could be a pretty hi-lo number that is paired with jeans or leggings when you're in the mood to switch things up a little bit. This look is great for a party, or even for date night.

Midi (Mid-Length) Dresses

There's no reason why your maternity dresses should be buried after your pregnancy is over. Your ankara dress could go from being a maternity dress to a stylish little number in a heartbeat. All it takes is some accessories, or maybe just one. Like a belt. Your midi dresses will make pretty owambe outfits later, so keep this in mind when putting together a maternity wardrobe.

If you ever decide on a straight fitted dress, not to worry. Just know that it will accentuate your curves and celebrate your baby bump. Bottom line is you look stylish and beautiful too.

Maxi (Long) Ankara Maternity Dresses

Long maternity dresses are great for you, because they ensure you're comfortable, and they cover everything.

Whatever your preference, we have made sure your style and comfort is covered. Which is your best ankara dress? Leave us a comment to let us know.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com