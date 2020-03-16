The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) held her seventh edition at the Eko Hotels in Lagos on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The prestigious award is known to showcase the best fashion piece that ends up giving us some of the top fashion moments of the year. This award was created to celebrate groundbreaking achievements in the film industry.

In celebration of this achievement, your favorite celebrities stepped out in their best as they dared to make fashion statements on the red carpet. One of the colours that were widely worn was green.

#AMVCA7: All the celebrities that wore green outfits at the event [Instagram/ Cynthia Nwadiora] Instagram/ Cynthia Nwadiora

Green is a beautiful and calm colour that complemented their skin and made these celebrities look amazing. Some of them were able to pull off an elegant look in this colour while some had looks that we’re yet to understand.

This article will show you all the celebrities that rocked green outfits at the award.

1. Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke brought some sass to the event in this green outfit. No wonder she won the best-dressed for the night.

Styled by Swanky Jerry, the thigh-high slit dress made us green with envy. She showed off the sexy legs and cleavages in the Valdrin Sahiti custom dress.

The detailed pleats that extended from the bust region all the way to the neck added the right spice to the dress. She complimented the look with a nude sandal, silver earrings and a lovely ring.

Her nude makeup and short hair didn’t take the attention away from the dress which is quite wise.

2. Cee-C

It’s so hard to see Cee-C miss it on the red carpet as she came with another bang at the AMVCA. She arrived in a head-turning outfit that had us drooling.

Despite arriving fashionably late, she managed to steal our attention as she stepped in a Sheye Oladejo’s emerald green custom floor-length gown. The gown featured the trendy thigh-high slit with a dramatic train and some midriff cutouts.

Accessorized with tassel earrings and a black purse, she complimented the look with a smokey eye and a nude lips.

3. Tacha

She stepped in with a thigh-high slit that featured pleats in a form of petals with a long train and a mesh to cover her thighs. She paired the long sleeveless gown with gold shoes, bracelets, and purse.

She opted for a wine coloured hair that was pushed to one side of her neck.

4. Esther

BBN former housemate, Esther stepped into the event in a green sheer gown with a thigh-slit and a bow attached to the waist. One of the busts had a black velvet fabric as she served sexy looks.

She paired the look with black sandals and green earrings with nude makeup.

5. Osas Ighodaro

In Tubo custom dress, Osas Ighodaro gave ruffles a whole new look as she stepped in a Tubo custom green long gown. She underlined the dress with a gold fabric as she rocked stilettos even if it’s the wrong shoe to wear.

She accessorized the look with a gold purse and blue earrings which shouldn’t be in the look. Her makeup was a mixture of nude and bold as she went blonde with her hair.

6. Meg Otanwa

She decided to pair a dramatic sleeve with a see-through gown that gave her that sexy look you want to see on the red carpet. She adorned the look with a gold statement necklace and matching sandals with a ponytail.