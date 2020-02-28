Vibrant colours are not easy to pull off especially when you have to attend cocktails or dinner parties.

However, some have mastered the art of rocking vibrant colours effortlessly and some of those few people are Ini-Dima Okojie. She recently shared photos of her outfit for the AMVCA cocktail party and we think it’s nothing short of gorgeous.

Wearing a Lanre Da Silva creation, she rocked a beautifully designed fuchsia pink and green dress. The dress was all shades of sexy as she showed off her cleavage in a minimal way.

The pink bow rested on the pleated part of the dress that sits pretty on the pink underlying. She paired the lovely dress with white stilettos.

She jumped on the pearl makeup trend as she went bold with her eyes and soft with her lips. Her bow-shaped hairstyle was the icing on the cake as she looked like a barbie doll.