AMVCA: 10 best-dressed male on the red carpet

Reymond Awusei Johnson

At the 10th edition of the AMVCA, held in Lagos, Nigeria, the red carpet was ablaze with dazzling looks and stunning ensembles. While the female celebrities stole the show with their glamorous gowns and show-stopping outfits, the male stars also made a significant sartorial impact with their dapper attire.

The male celebrities at the AMVCA 10 brought their A-game to the red carpet, showcasing a diverse range of styles and sartorial choices from classic tuxedos to bold statement pieces, these men proved that when it comes to fashion, they're not afraid to take risks and stand out from the crowd.

With their impeccable taste and innate sense of style, they undoubtedly deserve to be recognized as some of the best-dressed men at the event.

Here are the top 10 best-dressed male celebrities at the AMVCA 10

RMD
RMD Pulse Ghana
Ebuka
Ebuka Pulse Ghana
Timini
Timini Pulse Ghana
Harold
Harold Pulse Ghana
Saga
Saga Pulse Ghana
Alex
Alex Pulse Ghana
Neo
Neo Pulse Ghana
Elozonam
Elozonam Pulse Ghana
Chidi
Chidi Pulse Ghana
Sir Uti
Sir Uti Pulse Ghana
IKe
IKe Pulse Ghana
