Allysyn’s last Instagram reel is giving ultimate fashion girl

Temi Iwalaiye

Another person from this new set of Big Brother Naija alumnus with a clear fashion and style is Allysyn.

Allysyn's style shows that she comes from the world of fashion and is plugged into Lagos’ fashion circle.

Per her last posted video, we have to give her huge props. First, for the amazing transition, as Gen Zs would say, ‘it’s giving lost in Lagos’, the different cars, walking down the street of Lagos and waiting for a car to hop into

But then, let’s look at the perfectly curated pieces. The first outfit is a denim mini dress from Ajide with circles that gave it definitive structure paired with white strappy heels and a white bag. Then she wore a crop top from Rendoll, this gown makes use of volume to create such a fashionable illusion. Plus, did you see that green strappy heel?

For the next look, she is in a brown blazer with interesting cuts and brown pants by Just Icon. Her fourth look is a green trench coat from Ajide. Her last look looks like a masquerade but in a good way, from Mazellestudio. Did you peep the orange platform heel? All we can say is she served lewks and ate it all up.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

