Allysyn’s last Instagram reel is giving ultimate fashion girl

Per her last posted video, we have to give her huge props. First, for the amazing transition, as Gen Zs would say, ‘it’s giving lost in Lagos’, the different cars, walking down the street of Lagos and waiting for a car to hop into

But then, let’s look at the perfectly curated pieces. The first outfit is a denim mini dress from Ajide with circles that gave it definitive structure paired with white strappy heels and a white bag. Then she wore a crop top from Rendoll, this gown makes use of volume to create such a fashionable illusion. Plus, did you see that green strappy heel?